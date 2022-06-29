Caddick Construction completes 180,000 sq ft. regional commercial hub at Mirfield

Caddick Construction, on behalf of Caddick Group and AAA Property Group, has completed 180,000 sq ft of commercial space at Moor Park 25, Mirfield, West Yorkshire.

The second phase of this industrial and logistics development includes five new buildings ranging from 19,000-59,000 sq ft.

The development at Moor Park 25, located in close proximity to Junction 25 of the M62, started in 2019. Phase 1 completed in 2020 and was immediately let to Incora, the aeronautics supply chain specialist. Caddick

Developments subsequently ‘forward sold’ this next phase of five units to AAA Property Group, which also purchased the Phase 1 building as part of its expansion into the industrial and logistics sector.

Identified as one of 10 Enterprise Zones across Leeds City Region, it is set to inject a cash boost of up to £12.5million to the local economy. All five new units are in advanced negotiations.

Caddick Construction, with support from KPP Architects, was retained for both phases and worked alongside structural and engineering consultancy Dudleys, engaged specifically to support Phase 2.

Chris Wilson, Commercial Development Director, of Caddick Construction said: “It’s great to see such demand for the units resulting in the scheme being fully let well before completion. The quality of the build, its facilities and prime connectivity to the M62 corridor are all particularly sought after in the north, in a very competitive market.”

Myles Hartley, managing director of Caddick Development said:

“With demand for light industrial and logistics floorspace continuing to grow a-pace, we’re delighted to be delivering what growing local and regional businesses want. It’s great seeing the project come to completion, and we look forward to the benefits it will bring to the region’s economy and growth.”



Anil Chima, director of AAA Property Group added:

“We are delighted to have been able to work with fellow Yorkshire-based Caddick, and be able to bring forward a scheme that will contribute so positively to the local areas – particularly in light of the need for Covid-19 economic recovery. The investment into the project will provide many jobs as well as provide much-needed industrial space in the region.”

The project has involved working closely with both Kirklees Council, and the Leeds City Region (LEP) in their role overseeing key strategic enterprise zones. Joint agents on the project are Avison Young and Dove Haigh Philips.