CHAS launches new Fairness, Inclusion and Respect Growth Assessment

CHAS, the supply chain risk management expert, has joined forces with the Supply Chain Sustainability School to introduce the Fairness, Inclusion and Respect (FIR) Growth Assessment.

The assessment provides a framework for organisations to assess and embed the principles and business benefits of a fairer, more inclusive and respectful workplace. It has been specifically designed by construction clients, contractors and sub-contractors and is suitable for organisations of any size, large or small.

Commenting on the new partnership, CHAS Managing Director Ian McKinnon says: “We are excited to join forces with the Supply Chain Sustainability School to further the construction industry’s progress in becoming more diverse and inclusive and make the sector a better place to work for everyone.”

Promoting a culture of fairness, inclusion and respect has multiple benefits. Not only are diverse businesses more profitable, they are also better at attracting and retaining talent, as jobseekers increasingly favour employers that are committed to diversity and equality. Having a diverse workforce can also lead to better workplace performance by generating new ideas and perspectives, and increasing employee engagement.

Furthermore, clients and large contractors increasingly expect their supply-chain partners to work with them to implement diversity and inclusion practices and policies.

Become accredited

Businesses can now become accredited for their commitment to promoting fairness, inclusion and respect via a new CHAS accreditation. The CHAS Fairness, Inclusion and Respect accreditation enables companies to confirm that they are embedding this issue within their organisation in line with industry best practice and guidelines. As well as helping companies demonstrate that they are responsible businesses, this can help them win more work.

The assessment involves a mix of online questions and in-person interviews and considers the role of six key factors in effectively embedding a culture of Fairness, Inclusion and Respect, which include; strategy, leadership and governance; recruitment and development; working practices; the site environment, and the supply chain.

Commenting on the launch of the accreditation, Ian McKinnon says: “As the industry becomes more attuned to the value of Fairness, Inclusion and Respect, it is a real benefit for businesses to be able to demonstrate that they are taking this issue seriously.

“CHAS’s new accreditation provides reassurance that Fairness, Inclusion and Respect is being embedded effectively throughout an organisation in line with current best practice and guidelines. This in turn can help companies grow their reputations and businesses.”

To find out more about the CHAS Fairness, Inclusion and Respect accreditation, call CHAS today on 0345 521 9111 or visit www.chas.co.uk

