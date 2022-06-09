The world’s finest luxury real estate offers residents a quality of life that cannot be found anywhere else. To meet the demands of the most discerning residents, these world famous buildings are adding an increasing number of luxury features to outshine other residences. Infinity pools, state-of-the-art gyms, 24hr concierge, sumptuous spas and rooftop bars are just some of the features that come as standard with these luxury residential developments. Read on to discover the top five world famous buildings.

World famous buildings

Mareterra, Monaco

Located off the world-famous Avenue Princesse Grace, Mareterra Monaco is set to become one of the most sought-after developments in the world. Spanning 6 hectares of reclaimed land from the sea, this luxury real estate features more than 100 apartments, penthouses, townhouses, and exceptional rare waterfront villas. These luxury residences will boast unparalleled sea views, lush grounds, and world-class amenities, including a marina to accommodate up to 15 boats. Residents can also enjoy living close to various restaurants and shops, making this a vibrant destination to call home.

In line with Prince Albert II’s plan to ensure the city-state is entirely carbon-neutral by 2050, Mareterra has been thoughtfully designed to be a leading eco-district, offering lush landscaping, rainwater recovery systems, photovoltaic solar energy panels, thermal pumps, and e-bike stations.

The Interlace, Singapore

The beauty of The Interlace in Singapore must be seen to be believed. This luxury real estate presents a radically new approach to contemporary living in a tropical environment. Thirty-one apartment blocks, each six stories tall, are stacked in a hexagonal structure around eight permeable courtyards.

This world-famous building is located on an eight-hectare site in the verdant Southern Ridges and overlooks the many parks and aesthetic views surrounding the property. Extensive residential amenities and facilities are seamlessly blended into the lush vegetation and offer ample opportunity for social interaction, as well as intimate spaces of privacy and quietness.

432 Park Avenue, New York

Located at 57th Street and Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, 432 Park Avenue is the tallest residential building in New York and the third-tallest residential building globally. Residents of this luxury real estate can enjoy Palladian-proportioned rooms with the highest engineering technology, natural materials and sublime amenities. Residents can benefit from a concierge team, entertainment rooms, a fitness centre, a private pilates room, a 175-foot swimming pool, a spa, and a restaurant serviced by a Michelin-starred chef.

This world-famous building boasts an unparalleled penthouse apartment for sale, which will be the second-most expensive real estate sale in New York City. Located on the very top floor of the building – the 96th floor, to be exact – this 8,255-square-foot penthouse boasts six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. With 24 windows, residents of the penthouse apartment can enjoy 360-degree views of New York City, including Central Park.

The Aqua Tower, Chicago

At 82 stories, reaching 876 feet, the Aqua Tower in Chicago is one of the few luxury real estates to create a community of its size. Designed by Studio Gang, the Aqua Tower was inspired by the striated limestone outcroppings common in the Great Lakes area. Aqua’s exterior is like no other, with soft lines and flowing balconies that invoke the beauty of gentle waves. Strategically sculpting the shape of each floor slab offers comfortable outdoor terraces, where neighbours can casually interact.

Residents of this luxury real estate are also treated to sweeping views of Chicago’s skyline, Lake Michigan, the Chicago River and the Millennium Park.

The Aqua Tower boasts the gold standard of luxurious amenities to enjoy. With two full floors of indoor and outdoor entertainment and recreational facilities, including two outdoor pools, a hot tub, fitness suites, basketball courts, a spa and a running track, no name just a few.

Copyright Shutterstock – BIG JOE

Embassy Gardens, London

Located next to the US Embassy and soon to be Dutch Embassy in Nine Elms, London, this world-famous building has been carefully designed by some of the world’s best architects and interior designers, allowing it to become one of the most exclusive addresses on the Southbank.

The residents of this luxury real estate are treated to interiors of a world-class standard. Not to mention the finest amenities, including a gym that rivals London’s finest establishments, a 25m pool and Linear Gardens – London’s first new park in decades.

Perhaps the pièce de résistance is the world’s first Sky Pool. Suspended between two of the buildings, the 25ft transparent pool allows residents to swim above the streets of London. They can also enjoy the Sky Deck – a rooftop oasis with a private bar.

It is without question that these world famous buildings are the epitome of luxury, drawing in affluent residents from across the world.