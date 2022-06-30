Final development in trio of new housing projects gets underway

hub South West Scotland and Cruden Building, part of the Cruden Group, have started work on a third affordable housing development in Avon Road in Larkhall on behalf of South Lanarkshire Council. This is the third new housing development in a series of new developments that Cruden, as hub South West Scotland’s construction partner, is building in South Lanarkshire to support the local housing strategy.

The latest £6.5m project, designed by MAST Architects, will see 38 new homes developed at the former site of Craigbank Primary School on the edge of Morgan Glen.

This modern housing development will consist of several house types, ranging from one bedroom cottage flats to four-bedroom semi-detached properties. All of the homes are equipped with a number of energy-efficient features including photovoltaic (solar) panels.

Work on this latest development comes as hub South West Scotland and Cruden have successfully completed two new housing developments for South Lanarkshire Council, supported by grant funding from the Scottish Government – Auldkirk, a £7.4m 48-unit development in Cambuslang, and Glengonnar, a £3.48m 20-unit housing development in Larkhall.

Councillor David McLachlan, Chair of Housing and Technical Resources at South Lanarkshire Council, said: “I’m delighted that the Council is continuing its commitment to increase the supply of affordable housing across South Lanarkshire. By working with a range of partners, the council aims to ensure the needs of tenants continue to be met and the quality and type of available housing is improved.”

Michael Ross, Chief Executive of hub South West Scotland, added: “We are excited that construction is underway on the Avon Road housing development in Larkhall. This is our fifth social housing project as development partner of South Lanarkshire Council and our third social housing project with Cruden Building as our construction partner. With all these projects, we have been able to see the valuable impact of enhancing the local housing strategy along with the benefits to the local community and economy in using the hub South West partnership model.

Gordon Lee, Partnering and Procurement Director of Cruden Building said: “This is an important milestone as we start work building this third modern and sustainable housing development for hub South West Scotland and South Lanarkshire Council. Not only will this trio of housing developments make a huge difference to the lives of residents, but the wide range of benefits to the local community will leave a lasting legacy for years to come.”