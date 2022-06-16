Glencar appointed to build STIHL Great Britain’s new headquarters and distribution facility in Surrey.

New state of the art 121,000 sq ft built to suit development will benefit from first class environmental facilities and include warehouse, office, training and workshop accommodation.

Glencar, a leading UK construction company that was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses, has today announced that it has been appointed by world renowned German manufacturer of chainsaws and other handheld power equipment STIHL to construct their new GB headquarters and distribution facility at a site in Surrey just off the A331.

The new state of the art 121,000 sq ft development designed by Hale Architects will include 97,000 sq ft of warehouse space that will utilise state-of-the-art picking and storage systems to maximise productivity, efficiency and the use of space. An adjoining 25,000 sq ft HQ will boast dedicated retailer training facilities, an on-site restaurant, flexible collaborative workspaces and a technical workshop.

The development will also incorporate new car parking, service yard, landscaping and the construction of a new access from the adjoining A331.

The new HQ also benefits from first-class environmental credentials including two-thirds of the total roof area (17,000 sq ft) covered with photovoltaic solar panels to provide power to the new facility. In addition, there will be provision for 26 EV charging points in anticipation of the continued move towards the use of electric vehicles.

The project is expected to take 42 weeks to build with the new facility expected to be complete by May 2023.

Speaking about the contract award Roy Jones Glencar Managing Director London and South said: “STIHL are world leaders when it comes to chainsaws and garden power tools, setting the standard for over 90 years so Glencar are both honoured and proud to have been appointed to design and build their new headquarters and distribution facility.

This state of the art project goes to serve as a further example of our design and build credentials and proven ability to construct buildings tailored to our customer exacting specifications. We look forward to working with STIHL GB and the extended project team and delivering on time and to budget.

Also commenting Kay Green, Managing Director of STIHL GB, said: “STIHL has enjoyed a sustained period of growth in recent years, and as a consequence, we have outgrown our existing warehouse and office facilities.

Our new purpose-built headquarters represents a significant capital investment and is a commitment to the future for our local workforce. This cutting-edge facility will allow us to plan for many years of future growth, which will continue to benefit the local economy.

We are delighted that we were able to secure a suitable site in Camberley and we’re looking forward to working with Glencar and seeing construction progress”