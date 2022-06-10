GMI commences work on major new Midland’s retail park development in Tamworth.

The site in Ninian Way, Wilnecote, the former Central England Co-op supermarket, will house confirmed names such as Lidl, B&M, KFC, Starbucks, Greggs and Subway as well as Travis Perkins once complete.

GMI Construction Group PLC has today announced that it has been appointed by Hawkstone Vale Developments Ltd working with Central England Co-op to construct a major new retail Park development in Tamworth.

The £22m development situated on Ninian Way and to be known as Tame Retail and Trade Park is the site of the former Co-op supermarket which is being fully regenerated into a significant new retail and trade park. Demolition works are progressing and site preparation is already underway onsite. Construction is expected to take 52 weeks with the new development expected to be open by March 2023.

The huge new outlet has already signed up a number of well-known brands and retailers including Lidl, B&M, KFC, Starbucks, Greggs and Subway as well as Travis Perkins.

Speaking about the appointment GMI Divisional Managing Director Andy Bruce said: “This significant new development looks set to breathe new life into what was a redundant site and serve as a catalyst for the regeneration of the area creating new and substantial local employment and a brand-new trade and retail destination.

GMI are very active currently in the Midlands working on a number of high-profile projects across multiple sectors including retail, industrial/logistics, residential, office/mixed use and manufacturing with an order book currently valued at £150M.

We look forward to working closely with both Hawkstone and Central England Co-op and seeing the development rise out of the ground which when complete will be one of the Midlands premier retail and trade park destinations.

Also commenting Andrew Kirton, Managing Director of Hawkstone Vale, added: “It is great to see the work on the development progressing and the new development starting to take shape.

We are delighted to have attracted Lidl, B&M and Travis Perkins for the retail and trade element of the Scheme, with Starbucks, Greggs and Subway providing the food and beverage offer.

We are confident this 80,000 sq ft development will help provide a great boost to the local economy and create hundreds of jobs for the local community in these uncertain times.

GMI are already making great progress onsite and come with an exceptional pedigree in the delivery of high quality retail and trade park developments of this scale. Together with Central England Co-op we look forward to forging an excellent partnership.

A spokesperson for Central England Co-op added: “We’re delighted to see GMI Construction Group PLC join the project at our former supermarket site in Ninian Way, Wilnecote to help create this exciting development and create a legacy for the local community, creating new and substantial local employment and a brand new trade and retail destination.

“GMI have an excellent reputation in the industry for delivering successful and high-quality retail and trade developments on a similar scale to that planned for Ninian Way and we’re excited to be working with them on this project.

“We would like to thank locals for their patience through this process and as construction works continue and we look forward to seeing this new future for the site come to life in the coming months.”

