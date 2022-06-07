GRAVEN HILL RETURNS TO BUILD IT LIVE

Saturday 11 – Sunday 12 June

Bicester Heritage, Oxfordshire

Meet the Graven Hill team on stand B18

Following on from the success of 2021’s event, Graven Hill has announced plans to return to Build It Live, which will take place Saturday 11 June until Sunday 12 June at Bicester Heritage in Oxfordshire.

Graven Hill, the UK’s largest self and custom build development site, will be providing in-depth information about the site’s latest crop of self-build plots as well as what prospective residents can expect from the self-build journey.

Visitors will also benefit from the return of Graven Hill’s popular ‘outdoor cinema’, which will inform viewers of the history of the development, its progress to date and what the future holds for the first-of-its-kind community. Additionally, some of the site’s self-builders will be sharing their stories during Q&A sessions on the stand over the weekend.

Build It Live is set to provide a weekend of workshops, demonstrations and home inspiration, equipping budding self-builders with all the knowledge they might need to take on their dream project. Tickets to the event are available online.

Gemma Davis, customer experience director at Graven Hill said: “Following our success at Build It Live last year, we are excited to have the opportunity to show attendees how far the development has come since the last event in October.

“The constant growth of the development is evidence of the unique proposition available at Graven Hill, where like-minded people from all walks of life have been able to create a home that fits their own unique visions and requirements.

“Build It Live is the perfect opportunity for those who are looking to start a self-build project of their own to learn about what Graven Hill has to offer.”

Claire Drakeford, marketing director at Build It Live commented: “Built It Live is unique amongst self-build shows in that it offers people planning a bespoke home the detailed practical advice they need to start their project.

“Build It Live Bicester has successfully partnered with Graven Hill since 2016 as the combination of Build It’s impartial advice and Graven Hill’s availability of self-build plots creates a wonderful opportunity for people wanting to commission their own home.

“Hence a day spent at Build It Live is the ideal way to start your self-build journey.”

