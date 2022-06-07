Ibstock puts sustainability at the heart of its presence at London Festival of Architecture

Two of the biggest environmental challenges we face as a society – tackling habitat loss and designing ‘carbon conscious’ buildings – are areas of focus for Ibstock at this year’s London Festival of Architecture (LFA).

The LFA is a month-long celebration of architecture and city-making, taking place every June across London. The festival’s mission is to open up discussions around architecture, test new ideas and uncover and promote new talent. The theme for the LFA 2022 is ‘Act’. Through the festival, Patrons such as Ibstock and its visitors will be asked to examine how we can act for ourselves, each other, our cities and the environment.

Inspirational speaker line-up

Ibstock says it has put biodiversity and environmentally sensitive specification right at the heart of its content programme at this year’s festival. Bringing together inspirational speakers from the worlds of diversity and wildlife, alongside members of its Design & Specification and Sustainability Teams, Ibstock is hosting four inspirational events at its i-Studio focused on key themes within its new ESG Strategy to 2030. Each talk is designed for broad appeal to both architects and designers and even eco-conscious self-builders, homeowners and nature-lovers.

EVENT 1

Making friends with the ‘Bat Pack’: How to design urban environments that support a diverse eco-system and the bat population

Guest speaker: Jo Ferguson from the Bat Conservation Trust and Helena Rivera from A Small Studio. This brilliant team collaborated to change the way the built environment supply chain – from planners, to architects, to home-owners & their children, through to landlords and building managers – views bats and how we can support them. We’ll find out how they did it – and how it’s delivering positive change.

Event Hosted by: Ibstock Design Advisor Irina Hughes & Ibstock Specification Consultant Agne Metlovaite.

Date: 14 June 2022 (12:30 – 15:00 BST)

EVENT 2

Why Bugs Matter: How to encourage a strong, Diverse and Healthy Ecosystem in Urban Habitats

Guest speaker: BUGLIFE’s Paul Hetherington, Director of Fundraising and Communications.Paul is a truly inspirational figure driving positive change in the world of biodiversity – he’ll be sharing his passion for insects – and details of his charity’s recent Bugs Matter survey.

Event Hosted by: Ibstock Design Advisor Irina Hughes & Ibstock Specification Consultant Agne Metlovaite.

Date: 22 June 2022 (12:30 – 15:00 BST)

EVENT 3 & 4

Carbon Conscious Specification: How to take a Balanced Approach to Design & Specification

The built environment accounts for nearly 40% of global carbon emissions. So, what can we all do to drive this figure down? Our design and sustainabilty team present the facts, figures and supporting evidence for more carbon-conscious approaches to specification.

Event Hosted by: Ibstock Design Advisor Irina Hughes & Ibstock Specification Consultant Agne Metlovaite – with Michael McGowan, Ibstock Group Sustainability Manager, and Emily Landsborough, Ibstock Group Sustainability Advisor.

Date:

09 June 2022 (12:30 – 15:00 BST)

29 June 2022 (12:30 – 15:00 BST)

Ibstock’s Group Sustainability Advisor Emily Landsborough commented: “At Ibstock, we’re witnessing an increased demand for products that address biodiversity and environmentally sensitive specification. Through our new ESG Strategy to 2030 we are also doing all we can through to deliver positive change in the built environment, which is why we’re putting these key sustainability issues right at the heart of our presence at the London Festival of Architecture. We are delighted to be hosting four inspirational events at our I-Studio where we’ll talk about the ways in which we can tackle habitat loss and how to design and specify ‘carbon conscious’ buildings.”

How to register

Ibstock’s events at London Festival of Architecture are open to anyone with a passion for sustainability. But, numbers are limited – visitors are asked to book ahead to confirm their place. All of our events are free to attend.

Carbon Conscious Specification: How to take a Balanced Approach to Design & Specification – 9th June. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/carbon-conscious-specification-london-festival-of-architecture-tickets-324716865887?aff=ibstockweb

Making friends with the ‘Bat Pack’: How to Design Urban Environments that support the Diverse Eco-System and the Bat Population – 14th June. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/making-friends-with-the-bat-pack-london-festival-of-architecture-tickets-324925339437?aff=ibstockweb

Why Bugs Matter: How to encourage a strong, diverse and healthy Eco-System in Urban Habitats – 22nd June. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/why-bugs-matter-london-festival-of-architecture-tickets-324929602187?aff=ibstockweb

Carbon conscious specification: How to take a Balanced Approach to Design & Specification– 29th June. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/carbon-conscious-specification-london-festival-of-architecture-tickets-324922761727?aff=ibstockweb

COMPANY INFORMATION

Ibstock is a leading manufacturer and supplier of clay and concrete building solutions to the UK construction industry, specialising in products and systems for the building envelope and infrastructure.

Ibstock comprises two divisions – Ibstock Clay and Ibstock Concrete – both with leading market positions in the UK.

Ibstock Clay: Our Clay division offers the largest range of bricks manufactured in the UK as well as prefabricated elements, precast solutions and brick-faced façade systems for both low rise and high-rise developments.

Ibstock Concrete: Our Concrete division manufactures high quality, precast concrete products for the residential housing and hard landscaping markets and also has a growing position in infrastructure.

