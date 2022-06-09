Keystone Group Wins 12 Awards in Six Months

Keystone has picked up an impressive 12 industry awards in the past six months, resulting in a record-breaking year for the Group. Keystone Group brands Keystone Lintels, Keylite Roof Windows, IG Lintels and Keyfix have all come away victorious at recent industry award events, with multiple nominations and shortlist successes in addition to the wins.

Keystone Lintels

In recognition of its outstanding customer service, Keystone Lintels was delighted to be awarded ‘Supplier of the Year’ by Buildbase for the second year in a row; an accolade that has never been achieved before in the history of the Buildbase Supplier Awards.

The award win came shortly after the brand’s success at the BMJ Industry Awards, where Keystone Lintels was crowned ‘Heavyside Supplier of the Year’ by builders’ merchants across the UK and at the Builders’ Merchants Awards where the brand was shortlisted as one of three finalists for ‘Supplier of Year’ alongside Keylite.

More recently, Keystone’s customer excellence has been celebrated at the Fortis Supplier Awards, where the company was honoured with the title of ‘Civils and Groundworks Supplier of the Year’.

Keylite Roof Windows

In December, Keylite triumphed at the BMJ Industry Awards, picking up ‘Roofing Supplier of the Year’ for the fourth consecutive year. This was shortly followed by the brand’s unique Integrated Expanding Thermal Collar being crowned ‘Best Roofing System or Product’ at the 2021 Build It Awards.

Keylite also came away victorious at this year’s Builders’ Merchants Awards, taking home the title of ‘Supplier of the Year’ at the 20th-anniversary event. Then in the 2022 Housebuilder Product Awards, the brand was awarded ‘Best Building Fabric Product’ for its Integrated Expanding Thermal Collar.

Most recently, Keylite was crowned ‘Joinery Supplier of the Year’ at the Fortis Building & Timber Conference Supplier Awards, which are designed to recognise excellence within the Fortis supplier base. Keylite was also selected as a finalist in the 2022 Irish Construction Excellence (ICE) Awards, for its Integrated Expanding Thermal Collar in the ‘Product Innovation’ category.

IG Lintels

IG Lintels took home the coveted title of ‘Supplier of the Year’ at the Bradfords Awards for Excellence 2022, demonstrating its outstanding professionalism and commitment to its customers.

Keyfix

Celebrating excellence in the provision of products and services to the housebuilding industry, Keyfix has been awarded ‘Best Site Product’ in the Housebuilder Product Awards and is also a finalist for Housebuilder’s 2022 ‘Product of the Year’ award.

Just this month, Keyfix was delighted to have been awarded ‘Manufacturing Innovation’ by the Made in Northern Ireland Awards and the ‘Construction Product Innovation’ award at the ICE Awards for its Non-combustible Cavity Tray system.

IG Masonry Support

IG Masonry Support was also shortlisted in the ‘Product Innovation’ category at this year’s Irish Construction Excellence Awards. Up against both Keylite and Keyfix, the brand’s B.O.S.S. A1 solution was a successful finalist.

Sean Og Coyle, Keystone Group Commercial Director, said: “For over 30 years, Keystone Group has been synonymous with excellent customer service and has put its partners at the heart of the Group’s ethos. We are absolutely thrilled that our dedication to forming strong customer bonds has been rewarded with a staggering amount of recent award wins.

“As well as prioritising service, we are continuously investing in research and development to provide our customers with sector-leading solutions. It’s fantastic to see our product innovations being recognised and celebrated by the industry as a whole.”

