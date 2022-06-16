Knauf Insulation launches Housebuilders Hub to support Part L compliance

Knauf Insulation has launched its new online ‘Housebuilders Hub’, providing tools and guidance to help housebuilders comply with the updated Approved Document L (ADL) building regulations.

The Hub is accessible via Knauf Insulation’s website, where housebuilders and their suppliers will find a range of free, practical resources, including example ADL-compliant whole-house recipes*, a Part L Guide, a U-value calculator and advice on different approaches to achieving compliance.

Further resources will be added to the Hub over the coming months and visitors have the option to register for alerts, as these become available. In the long-term, the business plans to develop the platform further, and provide expert insights and practical information around a range of key industry topics, such as innovation and sustainability. The Hub forms part of Knauf Insulation’s ‘partnership’ approach, which offers support services to housebuilders, alongside the products they know and trust.

“With changes to the regulations now in force, housebuilders are under pressure to adapt quickly”, explains James Hulbert, Head of Housing for Knauf Insulation. “We understand that different projects have different needs, so we’ve taken the opportunity to extend our support, by offering compliance advice and solutions to suit a broad range of scenarios.”

The Knauf Insulation Housebuilders Hub can be accessed at: https://www.knaufinsulation.co.uk/Housebuilders-hub