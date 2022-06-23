LOW ENERGY HOMES WILL BE IN HIGH DEMAND AT ECO-FRIENDLY SHARED OWNERSHIP DEVELOPMENT

Shared ownership provider SO Resi has launched a new development in Stanford-le-Hope, Essex, that uses the latest in construction and microgeneration technology to create homes that are greener, warmer and cheaper to run.

Unveiled last weekend (Saturday 11th June), SO Resi Hope Green comprises a total of 153 new homes – 138 two-, three- and four-bedroom houses and 15 two-bedroom apartments – the vast majority of which will be operationally zero carbon. In a UK-first, four of the homes are guaranteed to have no energy bills.

Kush Rawal, Director of Residential Investment at SO Resi, said: “At a time that many people are struggling with high energy bills, it is pleasing to launch the first and largest operational net zero carbon development in the UK. We put much emphasis on sustainability, and it is rewarding that our focus has resulted in this memorable milestone. Green living often comes at a cost and usually is unattainable for the affordable housing sector. However, as a united development team with our partners, we have shown that it’s both achievable and needn’t compromise on the quality of the houses or the setting.”

The homes at SO Resi Hope Green will be built around a significant amount of green open space. To add to the appeal for families, the area will include play areas, nature trails, plus a network of footpaths and cycleways meaning the nearby town is easily accessible for jobs, shops and the train station into London Fenchurch Street. The scheme also includes biodiversity areas and attractive water features to encourage local wildlife and add to the attractiveness of the neighbourhood.

SO Resi is working with ilke Homes, a modular housing pioneer that delivers high-quality, energy-efficient homes in half the time of traditional methods, and includes ilke Zero, the UK’s first mainstream zero carbon housing offering. Low-carbon technologies will be supplied by Octopus Energy, which is providing a tariff specifically for Hope Green residents to give free, clean energy around the clock. Funding has been arranged through Gresham House, a specialist alternative asset management group, dedicated to sustainable investments.

The new homes come with air source heat pumps, which require just a third of the energy of conventional heating systems, solar panels and battery storage technology fully installed. In addition, the homes will be highly insulation, including airtight windows and doors, feature high-performing building fabric and have low-cost LED lighting throughout. This means, not only will they generate enough energy for each house to be operationally carbon neutral, but also give potential for income from exported electricity.

Stanford-le-Hope is a small town that retains a village feel, with the river Hope running through its centre and the 800-year-old St Margaret’s Church providing a beautiful landmark. Thurrock Thameside Nature Reserve is nearby, home to native reptiles and butterflies. A highlight of the visit is the walking the causeway over the lake, which is rich in biodiversity and home to many varieties of birds, including ringed plovers, shelducks, dunlins, black-tailed godwits and redshanks. Alternatively, follow the Thames Estuary Path towards Pitsea, taking in quiet marshland and fields.

There are plenty of local shops in Stanford-le-Hope, but the development is ideally situated for more serious retail therapy – Lakeside shopping centre is 20 minutes away by train or car, Basildon’s Eastgate Centre is a 10-minute drive and Bluewater shopping centre is less than half an hour away. There is a good selection of nearby schools to choose from, with several primary schools and a secondary school rated as Good by Ofsted in the town.

Prices start from £88,500 for a 30% share in a two-bedroom house with a full market value of £295,000.

For more information call 0208 607 0550 or visit www.soresi.co.uk.