Master agent LH1 London appointed to launch phase two of works’ in Bradford – the UK’s newly crowned City of Culture for 2025

Phase two of landmark development ‘The Printworks’ has commenced

137 stylish apartments

Property prices in Bradford set to double in the next five years*

Bradford just crowned City of Culture 2025

First collaboration between developer The Investment Room and LH1 London

Leading master agent LH1 London has been appointed by property developer The Investment Room as works commence on site to launch phase two of Bradford’s landmark residential development – The Printworks.

Comprising of137 newly built luxurious one and two-bedroom apartments, the build follows the completion of phase one – the conversion of a listed building known as ‘Card House’.

Occupying a highly sought-after affluent location within the city of Bradford, The Printworks is to be built upon the site that was formally home to WN Sharpe of Bradford and later, Hallmark Cards.

The apartments will provide potential buyers with well-appointed living, featuring spacious, larger than average accommodation and high-quality fixtures and fittings – with homeowners also benefitting from onsite parking including EV charging ports and visitors parking bays, spacious communal courtyards and a Costa Coffee shop.

The development marks a flurry of inbound investment into the city, with property prices in Bradford set to double within the next five years* – offering great opportunity to savvy investors searching for strong yields and affordable pricing amidst a post covid property price boom.

The Printworks has been welcomed by local councillors who are keen to meet the increased demand for housing due to rising numbers of people moving to the area.

Benjamin Hunter, CEO of LH1 London, said: “We are delighted to be working alongside The Investment Room to bring this landmark development for Bradford to market. The development is a remarkable project and will be a real asset to the city.

“We are also really pleased for the people of Bradford receiving the much-deserved accolade ‘City of Culture for 2025’. This reflects not only their truly diverse culture but also the City’s willingness to create opportunities for all. Bradford can now expect considerable inbound investment and huge growth in Employment which will only fuel the requirement for high quality property in the area. We see Bradford as the Jewel of The Northern Powerhouse and this award is testament to that.

“We have already seen increasing demand and interest in the build following the success of phase one, and would encourage international buyers and local owner-occupiers to take note of the opportunity here. Bradford, being one of the largest cities in the UK housing over 500,000 people, is becoming a growing investment opportunity that shouldn’t be missed. This is where Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool were a few years ago.”

Councillor Love, The Lord Mayor of Bradford, commented: “The scheme will create 385 flats and preserve the iconic character of the Art Deco style Grade ll listed building Sharps Card Factory (known as Hallmark House).

“The proposed works to the listed building are considered to largely protect its heritage significance, and the development would deliver a substantial provision to meet the district’s housing need”.

Lee Jones, Director at The Investment Room, added: “Having successfully sold all of the 144 apartments in the first phase of the development in record time, I am extremely proud to have broken ground on the second phase of The Printworks. The positive feedback and sentiments from the local residents and buyers alike has been encouraging. It is refreshing to see that our respect for the immense heritage of the existing buildings, whilst also utilising the rest of this large brownfield site through high quality new apartments, has been widely recognised and partnering with LH1 to sell the apartments to the owner occupier market as well as selected investors makes this site even more special”.

Work at The Printworks is underway, and the anticipated practical completion is Q3 2023.

LH1 London is the UK’s leading global developer sales and marketing partner for off plan, off market property and work on a range of developments in major cities throughout the UK including Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Luton, and London commutable regions. To find out more about The Printworks email: info@lh1.london.

