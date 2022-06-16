Maynard Design Group welcomes the Elizabeth line (Crossrail) head of Architecture on board

As part of its international growth strategy The Maynard Design Group are pleased to welcome Julian Robinson, former Head of Architecture at The Elizabeth line (Crossrail) as a consultant to the team. He joins with 30 years’ experience in transport design having previously worked on other flagship transport projects such as the Jubilee Line Extension and St Pancras International station.

The Maynard Design Group, was a key part of the team responsible for the Line wide design of The Elizabeth line (Crossrail) which launched to a public fanfare on 24 May 2022 with some 500,000 users on the first day, and two million in the first week.

Julian’s new role will be to bring his strategic knowledge and delivery experience to the group and future clients.

Julian Maynard, Managing Director of Maynard Design Group, said: “I have known Julian for 25+ years since we worked side by side on the Jubilee Line Extension under the renowned architect Roland Paoletti. I led the Line wide team and Julian was the Architect at Canning Town Station. Crossrail gave us the opportunity to work together again, this time with Julian as our client.

“I am looking forward to this collaboration which will help us in the next steps of our growth strategy within the transport sector.”

Julian Robinson said: “Delivering the Elizabeth line has been an incredibly enjoyable and rewarding experience. Julian and I hold great respect for each other having worked together in various guises since 1995, and I’m pleased to be able to continue working alongside him and supporting the talented Maynard Design Group of businesses.”

Maynard Design Group announced in March that it had acquired Transport Design Consultancy (TDC) in a major merger for the global transport design industry. With the Elizabeth line (Crossrail) launching last month, the projects the Group have worked on now serve over 3.5 billion passenger journeys per year globally including major hubs in Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, India, the Far East and several flagship schemes in the UK.