NETWORK SPACE ACQUIRES DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITY IN WARRINGTON

Network Space has acquired a high profile 4.8 acre (1.92ha) site in Warrington for an undisclosed sum.

The site on Winwick Road, approximately 1 mile from junction 9 of the M62, was sold by National Grid and offers a prime redevelopment opportunity within easy reach of Warrington and the motorway network.

Network Space is now underway with preparing a planning submission to deliver a high quality, multi-let industrial development of circa 100,000 sq ft. Designed to appeal to a range of businesses and with sustainability a priority, Network Space hopes to start on site next year, providing much-needed, modern workspace in the region with the potential to accommodate up to 200 jobs.

Joe Burnett, Development Director at Network Space, said: “The acquisition provides a great opportunity to deliver a variety of multi-let, new build space. With a shortage of light industrial space in the area, it will appeal a range of local, regional and national occupiers seeking small and mid-box urban logistics, alongside traditional multi-let users.”

The acquisition follows hot on the heels of Network Space’s purchase of the former Manchester College site at Welcomb Street, Openshaw.

Joe added: “This development, and that proposed at Openshaw, will continue to grow our industrial and logistics portfolio. We are also bringing forward other new schemes, close to urban areas in the region, such as Broadheath Networkcentre in Altrincham and the 28-acre former Sovereign Distillery in Huyton.”

The Winwick Road site fronts the A49, midway between Warrington town centre to the south and junction 9 of the M62 to the north. It lies close to a variety of well-known retail parks and trade outlets including Network Space’s very successful Gateway 49 Trade Park, which was delivered between 2005 and 2009.

B8RE acted for Network Space, Savills acted for National Grid.

