Network Space Developments secures planning approval for 94,500 sq ft speculative industrial unit in South Yorkshire

Network Space Developments (NSD) has been granted detailed planning approval by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council for the final phase at the successful Ashroyd Business Park, Barnsley close to M1 Junction 36.

The detailed Reserved Matters approval is for a detached 94,500 sq ft unit comprising 90,000 sq ft at ground level and 4,500 sq ft of first floor office. The building offers 110 car parking spaces, a clear height of 12 metres internally, 8 dock levellers, 2 level access doors, and a large secure 49m depth yard.

The building will be delivered to a highly sustainable specification targeting BREEAM rating of Very Good and an EPC ‘A’ Rating. Features will include electric air source heating and cooling to the offices, EV charging points, provision for roof mounted solar PV panels and enhanced landscaping.

Simon Peters, Development Director at Network Space, said: “Ashroyd Business Park is a prime industrial and logistics location on the M1 corridor close to junction 36 within easy reach of Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham.

“Demand for ‘A’ grade units of this size is high and there is a very short supply in South Yorkshire. This development will further support local economic growth and offer new job opportunities in the Barnsley area”.

Network Space recently completed 5 units at Ashroyd which are now fully let. Ashroyd Business Park is a well-established prime industrial and logistics development just off the Dearne Valley Parkway. Existing occupiers include Universal Components, Euromax, Storefirst and SMS plc.