NETWORK SPACE SECURES PLANNING PERMISSION FOR BROADHEATH NETWORKCENTRE IN ALTRINCHAM

Network Space has secured planning permission for the redevelopment of the former Cartwright headquarters on Atlantic Street in Altrincham, Greater Manchester.

Broadheath Networkcentre will include a mixture of high-quality refurbished space alongside new builds, creating a modern, multi-let industrial site designed to attract a variety of businesses. The development will deliver 205,000 sq ft of accommodation across 25 units, with workspace available from 2,100 sq ft to 39,500 sq ft.

A highly sustainable development, Network Space will reuse and recycle existing steel and concrete structures on site, resulting in a significant reduction in embodied carbon in the development. The units are also designed to accommodate photovoltaic panels for renewable energy provision and electric vehicle charging on all units.

Simon Eaton, Senior Development Manager at Network Space Developments, said: “With planning permission now secured, we can fully commence our development of this well-located and highly popular site which will appeal to local businesses, trade occupiers and last mile urban logistics firms.

“We have already received very strong interest in the scheme from a range of businesses and with demolition already well underway, we hope to have units ready for occupation in early 2023. The scheme aligns perfectly with our strategy to deliver high quality, highly sustainable developments in key urban ‘last mile’ locations. We look forward to working closely with Trafford Council to deliver a scheme the borough can be truly proud of.”

Network Space commenced the demolition in early May and are aiming for practical completion in early 2023.The scheme is set to revitalise the site, creating upwards of 400 new jobs and providing much needed speculative workspace in the region. Once complete, the scheme will have an estimated GDV of £45m.

Jonathan Williams at Savills and Will Kenyon at B8 have been appointed as letting agents for Broadheath Networkcentre. The wider professional team includes Walker Sime, project management and quantity surveying, AEW architects and Spawforths is the planning advisor.