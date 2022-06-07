Outline Planning Granted for Second Phase of £115m 72-acre ‘Canal Village’ in Warwickshire

Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council has resolved to grant Outline Planning Permission to strategic land specialist Terra for the second phase of a £115m ‘canal village’ in Hawkesbury, Warwickshire. The site encompasses a total of 72-acres (29.1Ha).

The 39-acre (15.85Ha) phase two development will include 176 homes, landscaped Public Open Space and park provision, a new bridge over the Coventry Canal connecting Bedworth with Coventry, additional cycle and pedestrian routes, and extensive infrastructure works. The entire length of the development area is bounded by the Canal, with vehicular access provided from Stockley Road and Sephton Drive – both off Blackhorse Road. The site lies just north of Hawkesbury village, which is served by regular bus routes, schooling and local amenities.

Solihull-based Terra purchased the land unconditionally and secured its allocation for 380 residential units, infrastructure and community facilities in the Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Plan, which was adopted in 2019. Detailed Planning Approval for the first phase was granted in 2021, and construction work is well underway by Terra’s sister company Living Space and Vistry Group, who are delivering the first 204 high quality dwellings. The initial tranche of community facilities are nearing completion, including a circa 2,000 sq ft community building with a dedicated car park, allotments, orchard, Public Open Space and a children’s play area, a BMX track, cycle and pedestrian routes – including a new Sustrans link – habitat enhancement, landscaping and associated highway works.

James O’Shea, Managing Director of Terra said: “Having purchased this 72-acre site unconditionally and then secured the allocation for residential development in Nuneaton and Bedworth’s Borough Plan, we are very pleased to receive a resolution to grant Outline Planning consent for the second phase. This ‘canal village’ is creating a vibrant new community, which is only a five-mile canalside walk or cycle ride into Coventry city centre. The scheme will have a transformative effect on the local area and provide significant community benefits, as well as a total of 380 quality new homes for north Warwickshire.”

The 153 open market properties and 51 affordable homes in the first phase will consist of one-bedroom maisonettes, two-bedroom apartments and bungalows, and two-, three- and four-bedroom family houses. A striking mixture of red brick and render will feature in the external elevations of the phase one homes.

There are four ponds/pools across the site, including Hawkesbury Farm Pool, which will all be retained and will form a key part of the ecology strategy for the scheme. The site is traversed by three public footpaths, which provide links with Hawkesbury Village to the south; Bayton Road Industrial Estate and Bedworth town centre to the west; and along Coventry Canal and beyond to Coventry Way to the north and south. The development will retain these footpaths, with new links to be created north-south and east-west through the centre of the site.

The masterplan for the whole 72-acres has been carried out by Hampshire-based Thrive Architects.

Terra is an experienced residential land specialist, which enters into agreements with landowners and then pursues, funds and secures an agreeable planning permission. It also has the financial resources to secure land with or without residential planning consent to assist landowners looking for a quick sale process.

Terra has a national reach, having recently secured residential land in Bedfordshire, Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Somerset, Warwickshire, The West Midlands, Wiltshire and Worcestershire. Terra currently controls 21 sites, with circa 830 acres of residential land that is capable of delivering 4,300 new homes.

