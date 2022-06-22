Panattoni to speculatively develop the last two remaining plots at Panattoni Park Aylesford

Panattoni, the largest industrial real estate developer in Europe, will speculatively develop the final two units at its sustainable logistics development in Aylesford, Kent, after agreeing pre-lets for the rest of the space.

The two units of 100,000 sq ft and 130,000 sq ft at Panattoni Park Aylesford, which are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023, will be built to a BREEAM rating of ‘Excellent’ and an EPC rating of ‘A’. They will benefit from 15m clear internal height, 2 level access doors, electric charging points for cars, access to the park’s car share scheme and 50m yard depths.

The development of the speculative units follows the success of the recent pre-lets at the park to DHL, Fowler Welch and Evri. Panattoni is in detailed discussions with other occupiers for the remainder of the space at the park.

Panattoni is developing a high-quality logistics space on the former Aylesford Newsprint site, close to junction 4 of the M20, to serve London and the south east. Panattoni Park Aylesford is a £180 million investment in high-quality, sustainable logistics development, infrastructure, parking, landscaping and access, including the new £7 million Bellingham Way link road.

The sustainability strategy aims to minimise the operational use of carbon, which includes some scope three emissions from tenant activity and installed equipment and systems such as heating and lighting. Every building at the park will have air source heat pumps to control temperature in the offices and photovoltaic panels on the roofs. It is expected that these measures will generate up to 15% reductions in regulated energy use across the building. Panattoni is also working in partnership with Kent Wildlife Trust to achieve a 10% net gain in biodiversity at the site.

Tony Watkins, Development Director at Panattoni, said: “Our decision to speculatively develop the final two units at Aylesford reflects the strong demand from occupiers looking to benefit from its excellent location.

“In just nine months since we acquired the site, we have let nearly 80% of the space. We are on site delivering multiple buildings with the first ones ready for occupation in the third quarter of this year, we look forward to welcoming them to the Park and other occupiers to follow”.

Agents at Panattoni Park Aylesford are CBRE, Avison Young and JLL.