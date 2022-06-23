PERMAROOF COMMERCIAL EXPERIENCES EXPONENTIAL GROWTH FOLLOWING MAJOR CONTRACT WINS

BUILDING on the success of the past 18 months, PermaRoof Commercial, part of PermaGroup, has grown tenfold after making several key hires in response to demand.

Since its inception in December 2020, PermaRoof Commercial has gone from strength to strength, completing a total of 62 projects, equalling approximately 21,000m2 of roofs laid across the country – the equivalent of more than 80 tennis courts.

Among its extensive list of completed projects are contributions to several significant developments, including Hull ICU, Leeds University and The Leys in Surrey.

Sunny Lotay, national commercial manager at PermaRoof Commercial

Sunny Lotay, national commercial manager, said: “I’m incredibly proud of how far PermaRoof Commercial has come since its inception, and the fact that we’ve been able to attract so many talented individuals is a testament to the division’s success. We’ve welcomed new recruits within sales, logistics and commercial areas of the business, demonstrating our commitment to supporting the needs of our customers, while also growing our capabilities and cementing our expertise throughout the industry.”

Some of the department’s recent key hires include:

Paul Stapleton – commercial logistics manager;

Rob Hunt – senior technical manager;

Neiah Slater – commercial sales support;

Scott Roberts – commercial logistics manager; and,

Blake Clay – rooflights specifier.

The external sales team has also grown, with the appointment of further experienced sales managers, Ian McKenzie, Tony Pitts, Paul Mullen and Simon Nicholls, who are responsible for delivering PermaRoof Commercial’s services across the country. So far, they have secured several unique projects, including Scottish Business Park, St. Andrews in Northampton, Churchill Medical Centre, and many more.

ADRIAN BUTTRESS – MD, PERMAROOF

Adrian Buttress, managing director, said: “I’m thrilled to see PermaRoof Commercial continue to forge ahead and deliver consistently strong projects. The calibre of tenders we are securing is thanks to Sunny’s hard work and commitment to establishing the foundations of the division, and we’re delighted to bring our new hires into the company as PermaRoof Commercial continues to grow and develop.”

Sunny added: “This is an incredibly exciting time for us, as we’re currently working on 25 active projects and have tenders for a further 89 in the pipeline. We have great ambitions for the next 12 months as we continue to strengthen the commercial team with more new additions, both internally and externally, while simultaneously nurturing the existing team.

“We have no intention of resting on our laurels either, as we also want to maintain this momentum and continue our winning streak by securing more supply chain tenders and doubling the number of installers within our PermaRoof Registered Installer (PRI) network.

“Our ever-growing team is going to be fundamental to realising our goals and I’m incredibly excited to see where the next 18 months take us as we enter an exciting new chapter.”

For more information on PermaRoof Commercial, please visit permaroofcommercial.co.uk or call 01773 608839.