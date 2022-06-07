Royal Superfan adds limited edition Jubilee Boiler to her 12,000-strong memorabilia collection

To celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee leading heating manufacturer Worcester Bosch has gifted royalist Anita Atkinson a limited-edition Jubilee oil boiler

Leading boiler manufacturer and a proud Royal Warrant Holder Worcester Bosch has surprised County Durham-based royalist Anita Atkinson with a brand new, one-of-a-kind ‘Jubilee’ edition oil boiler, to help mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The boiler has a specially designed front that commemorates this weekend’s Platinum Jubilee and was installed free-of-charge by Karl and Ross Hawes of local heating and plumbing company KH Heating.

Mrs Atkinson is a self-confessed fanatical monarchist having curated a vast and extensive collection of around 12,000 pieces of royal memorabilia, that she displays in her museum in a converted barn in Weardale, Country Durham. She received an unexpected call from Worcester Bosch and was thrilled to hear that she would be getting her very own royal themed boiler to add to her jaw-dropping collection.

Speaking of her new boiler, Anita said; “I was over the moon when Worcester Bosch got in contact with me. We’ve had our current Worcester boiler since 2006 so it was perfect timing for an upgrade. The Jubilee is all about community and coming together, so I also want to say thank you to KH Heating for going above and beyond by installing the boiler.”

Mrs Atkinson will be spending her jubilee weekend running a royal pop up at a tearoom in Bishop Auckland. The event is in collaboration with Bridge Creative, a social enterprise that creates opportunities that remove barriers to employment for adults with learning disabilities.

Vic Billings, Director of Marketing commented; “It is a historic achievement for the Queen to reach seventy years of service to this country, and we’re honoured to have been warming communities for sixty of those. To celebrate both the jubilee and our own birthday celebrations, we wanted to find someone who really embodied the spirit of the jubilee celebration and gift them something meaningful.

“Anita stood out thanks to the enthusiasm she has evidenced by her majestic collection of royal artifacts. The fact she displays them for all to enjoy and also undertakes so much local volunteer, we knew that she was the ideal person for this giveaway.”

