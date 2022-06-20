SEGRO raises sustainability bar with green refurbishment scheme on Slough Trading Estate

SEGRO has started work to deliver a refurbishment scheme on the Slough Trading Estate that will raise the bar in terms of its environmental sustainability.

The 20,210 sq ft unit is located on Bestobell Road at the East of the Slough Trading Estate and was built originally in 1988. The refurbishment will transform the unit into a state-of-the-art, environmentally sustainable industrial and warehouse space, furthering SEGRO’s low carbon growth ambition on the Trading Estate.

The refurbishment will be net-zero carbon in operation and is targeting a BREEAM Excellent and an EPC A+ rating. It will include a wide range of sustainability features, including:

Smart building sensors to enable energy-efficient operation of the building

Photovoltaic panels on the roof which will save 26 tonnes of carbon emissions per year, the equivalent to planting 1,226 trees.

Energy efficient LED lighting throughout, which will reduce CO2 by 12 tonnes and save around £11,000 per year

A 55m² living wall on the front of the building will trap 7,150 grams of dust, extract 126.5 kg of gas and 71.5 kg of particulate matter from the air, and produce around 93.5 kg of oxygen every year. An internal green wall will also be featured in the reception area

Air source heat pump providing heating and comfort cooling

Water reducing products throughout e.g., self-closing taps for all wash basins, waterless urinals etc.

Use of a natural, photocatalytic paint on all wall surfaces that purifies the air through CO2 absorption and reduces ambient odours

Electric vehicle charging points

Secure bicycle parking with rich biodiverse growing roofs and wildlife habitat panels. It will incorporate low-maintenance, drought-tolerant planting that is nectar-rich for butterflies, bees, moths and other invertebrate wildlife

Additional bird and bat boxes, beehives and insect habitats to nest and increase pollination across the plot

The redevelopment is part of SEGRO’s growing portfolio of low or zero-carbon developments and aligns with the company’s Responsible SEGRO commitments to champion low-carbon growth and be net-zero carbon by 2030.

James Craddock, Managing Director at Thames Valley, SEGRO, said:

“The refurbishment of older buildings is an important part of our journey to be net-zero carbon by 2030. This scheme at Bestobell Road is a great example of how these existing buildings, where appropriate, can be transformed into more modern, efficient, greener spaces that enable low-carbon growth now and into the future.

“Creating more sustainable spaces for a diverse mix of customers is also critical if we want to ensure that the Slough Trading Estate is the location of choice for both large and small businesses within the Thames Valley.”

The refurbishment is due to be complete in September 2022.

Slough Trading Estate is the largest privately-owned business park in single ownership in Europe. Over one third of the estate is less than 10 years old. The vacancy rate is just over two per cent, with the remainder being leased to a mix of small and large businesses, across a diverse range of industry sectors. Local amenities including high street banks, restaurants, shops, fitness facilities and healthcare centres are all within easy reach on the estate, creating a vibrant business community for occupants.