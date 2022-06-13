SITE IN WARWICKSHIRE TOWN SET TO BECOME NEW ENERGY EFFICIENT LNT CARE HOME

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of a site with the benefit of a full planning consent in the market town of Nuneaton, Warwickshire, to LNT Care Developments.

Full planning permission was granted in September 2019 for the demolition of existing buildings on the circa 1.3-acre site as well as the erection of a new 78-bedroom care home in one three-storey block. Situated in a highly visible roadside location, the consented care development is close to Nuneaton town centre and is well placed to benefit from desirable community amenities and public transport connections.

The site was previously owned by Linden Homes, and has now been sold to LNT Care Developments, the largest provider of carbon-zero, affordable and high-quality care homes in the UK.

Plans have been submitted to Nuneaton and Bedworth County Council for a care home development comprising 66 beds with social spaces including a cinema room, health and beauty facilities, garden room, and café bar. External features include attractively landscaped gardens to enhance wellbeing whilst boosting the ecological value with use of pollinating, habitat friendly sensory planting. The building is designed to be resource and energy efficient with a key aim of generating the majority of the care home’s energy needs on-site using solar power and ground source heating.

Speaking on behalf of LNT Group, Land Director, Keeley Sharp, comments, “LNT Care Developments is delighted to have acquired this scheme in Nuneaton, adding to an established and emerging pipeline of sites across the Midlands and in line with our strategy to continue to address the shortfall in quality care provision across the UK. Detailed planning has been submitted for a 66-bedroom care home, providing outstanding accommodation with fully en-suite bedrooms, spacious communal areas, and state-of-the-art amenities with a planned construction commencement September 2022.”

Sara Hartill, Business Agent – Healthcare Development at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, comments, “A care home development site in this location is well suited to the needs of future residents and will integrate well into the town as a vital community asset where there was a demonstrable need for a new, purpose-built care home.”

David Charles of Linden Homes added, “We are delighted that LNT acquired the site and plan to develop a care home for the elderly which is much needed in the area and we look forward to seeing the site develop.”

The Nuneaton site was sold for an undisclosed price.