Spencer Group appointed to major construction programme by ports operator ABP

Leading civil engineering and construction contractor Spencer Group has been appointed by Associated British Ports (ABP) to be part of a major national investment programme.

Spencer Group has been appointed to the Industrial Buildings Framework Contract to build large-scale industrial buildings for ABP in four out of five regions across the UK where the port owner operates – South East and North West England, Scotland and Wales.

ABP is the UK’s leading ports group and its network of 21 ports supports 119,000 jobs and handles about a quarter of the UK’s seaborne trade, worth £150bn annually.

The framework will run for five years, with scope to extend to a further two years.

ABP plans to invest a significant value across the four regions with specific projects determined by port requirements in each location.

The success for Spencer Group’s industrial division follows an extensive competitive tendering selection process involving both regional and national contractors across the UK.

Spencer Group Off Site Construction Director Richard Green-Morgan, who leads the industrial division of the business, said: “We’re delighted to be appointed to this framework. This is a very significant contract for us and a positive continuation of our strong working relationship with ABP.

“Being appointed by ABP in each of these regions is further evidence of our excellent reputation as a leading provider of multi-disciplinary engineering and construction projects across the UK.

“It will also strengthen our presence and position these locations, undoubtedly creating opportunities to work with new partners and SMEs to jointly support ABP’s ambitious plans for the future.

“We’re looking forward to getting started and working with ABP on these important projects.”

Spencer Group has undertaken a number of schemes over the past year providing consultancy and construction services to develop and support a variety of capital projects in various ports.

Spencer Group Managing Director Gary Thornton said: “Our appointment to the Industrial Buildings Frameworks Contract is very positive news for Spencer Group.

“The framework is yet another example of our developing relationship with ABP, which started over 30 years ago. Our ability to provide technical support, design and delivery capabilities to provide new and enhanced existing assets and infrastructure mean we are able to support ABP’s investment decisions and meet their customer demands.

“We’re proud of the faith shown in us by ABP and are looking forward to starting work under this new framework to deliver exceptional value to ABP and their customers.”

Spencer Group delivers innovative engineering and construction solutions in the transport, infrastructure, materials handling, energy and industrial sectors. To find out more about the company’s work, visit www.thespencergroup.co.uk.