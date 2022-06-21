Steel is rapidly rising on new £28M single site logistics hub under construction for Leonardo in Yeovil.

Rapid erection of steel frame represents a key milestone in terms of the transformation of 10-acre brownfield site into a state of the art 210,000 sq ft logistics hub

GMI Construction Group PLC has today provided an update in terms of progress on the construction of the new 210,000 sq ft single site logistics hub for Graftongate on behalf of leading aerospace engineering company Leonardo at its site in Yeovil, Somerset.

Progress on the new £28M facility has reached a key milestone with the steel frame practically complete and cladding installation set to start shortly.

The state of the art development which spans an area the equivalent of 2.7 football pitches, is scheduled to be completed in Q4 2022. The project sees the consolidation of eight existing warehouses into one all-encompassing logistics hub.

This high-tech facility means a reduction in operating costs by having all logistics under one roof, and it maximises the potential of helicopter component logistics.

Speaking about the progress being made GMI Divisional Director Andy Bruce said: “The team onsite has made significant progress since starting on site with the steel-frame all but complete and cladding looking to commence very shortly.

The scale of remediation and site transformation that has to date been completed is nothing short of remarkable with a considerable amount of material recycled onsite and put back into positive use. The team have invested a considerable number of man hours working across a broad range of skilled trades.

This includes the employment of a number of local apprentices on the project which will really intensify during the internal fit out work. This provides an opportunity to learn and develop skills in construction and represents a positive investment in the surrounding community”.

Jamie Hockaday, Director at Graftongate also said: “This key milestone, with the erection of the steel frame, signifies a transformation of this 10-acre brownfield site. So far we have removed 490T of asbestos and recycled 2000T of hardcore as part of our commitment to delivering a sustainable facility.

We are on programme to complete the erection of the steel frame and cladding in August prior to commencement of a £10M internal fit out and look forward to handing over the completed facility later this year.

Adam Clarke, Managing Director of Leonardo Helicopters (UK), also commented: This project serves toillustrate Leonardo’sfirm and continued commitment to Yeovil and the airfield, which has been here since 1915. Our efforts to minimise our environmental footprint are constant and increasing. Here in Yeovil, the construction of this new single-site logistics hub will focus on supporting ergonomic working.

Through the streamlining of processes, we will maximise efficiency and reduce energy consumption. Consolidating all of the logistics under one roof will enable us to increase efficiencies, complete tasks quicker, and achieve a reduction in operating costs. We are proud to be the UK’s only onshore helicopter manufacturer, the “Home of British Helicopters”, and this development further illustrates our commitment to British engineering and manufacturing”

To watch a LIVE feed from the site click : https://gmi.reachtimelapse.co.uk/leonardo/helicopterhub/