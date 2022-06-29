TOPPING OUT FOR KANGAROO WORKS IN SHEFFIELD CITY CENTRE

Construction on Kangaroo Works, Sheffield City Centre’s new 14-storey residential development, reached an important milestone this week with Henry Boot Construction completing the highest point of the structure.



The Kangaroo Works development on Trafalgar Street, which forms part of Sheffield City Council’s Heart of the City programme, has been gathering momentum in recent months and now the building’s concrete frame has reached its highest point – 46 metres from the ground.

A joint venture from US investor Angelo Gordon and real estate experts Ridgeback Group, Kangaroo Works will see an injection of 365 high-quality homes into the city centre.

A mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments, with five commercial units included on the ground floor, the block’s design features a distinctive brick façade that nods to the site’s former industrial heritage. The stylish urban development is complemented by a landscaped central courtyard and rain garden.

To celebrate the scheme’s latest milestone, the project’s Sheffield-based contractor, Henry Boot Construction, welcomed key representatives from Sheffield City Council, Ridgeback Group, David Ashley Construction, Whittam Cox Architects and Sweco on 28 June for a tour of the site and an official topping-out ceremony.

Tony Shaw, Managing Director for Henry Boot Construction, commented:

“This has been a challenging city centre site so we’re absolutely delighted to reach the highest point of the build on track. It’s been a great achievement by the team and today was a nice opportunity to showcase the progress we’ve made to date. Kangaroo Works is one of the largest residential schemes in South Yorkshire and, as a local business, we’re proud to be involved.”

Christopher Allen, Senior Development Manager for Ridgeback Group, added:

“This part of Sheffield of undergoing rapid change and it is exciting to be involved in the delivery of one of the key sites within Heart of the City. Topping out is always a significant milestone and we hope that most of the site complexities are now behind us. We are looking forward to launching 365 rental apartments later this year and welcoming new residents in 2023.”

Kangaroo Works is due to be completed in the first half of 2023. The development sits alongside other key Henry Boot Construction projects within Heart of the City, including Pound’s Park, Elshaw House and Cambridge Street Collective.