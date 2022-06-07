Wellbeing and calm form the foundations of Quintain Living’s new homes at Madison

The use of nature to add to the sense of calm is reflected in the design of Madison’s podium garden. Plants are used to divide up a series of enclosed areas, where residents can encapsulate themselves away from the world and take time to relax. There’s a lawn for pets (welcome in every Quintain Living home) and a play area with sustainable timber play equipment for younger residents. The cleverly designed BBQ area, meanwhile, has zones that allow residents to be as private or as connected as they wish while using the space. And at the heart of the garden is the circular lawn, which invites families to enjoy the space while feeling a sense of togetherness.