Who has made this year’s CIHT Highways, Transport Infrastructure and Services Awards Shortlist? Leading projects and initiatives receive deserved nominations

The latest companies, projects and initiatives showcasing good practice within the highways, transport infrastructure and services industry have been shortlisted for CIHT’s prestigious Annual Awards.

Deborah Sims, President, CIHT said:

“The transportation sector plays a vital role that impacts on so many parts of everyone’s day-to-day lives. The entries we have received this year demonstrate the wide range of activity, innovation and problem solving that we as professionals deliver.

“I would like to commend all of those who have been shortlisted for CIHT’s Awards and would congratulate all those organisations and their supporters who have put so much into the high-calibre entries this year”.

This year there are 14 awards categories and the winning entries will be presented in person again as we return to the renowned CIHT Awards ceremony, taking place on the 7 September 2022 at the London Marriot Hotel

The shortlisted entries for the CIHT Awards 2022 are:

CIHT & Ringway Climate Action Award – Proudly supported by Ringway

Aggregate Industries – SuperLow-Carbon asphalt

Kier Highways – Driving for a Sustainable World

Lancashire County Council / Atkins – Lancashire Local Highways Decarbonisation Strategy

Skanska – M42 Junction 6 Improvement Scheme

Transport for the North – Transport Decarbonisation Strategy

CIHT Collaboration Award

Amey – SIMULATE Live Lab Programme

BAM Nuttall – Leeds Public Transport Investment Programme LPTIP

Devon County Council – Dartmoor Line Railway Reopening

Graham Construction – M25 J25 Integrated team

Ringway – Network Resilience – Ringway and Worcestershire County Council

Transport Scotland – Delivering a Transport Plan for COP26

CIHT Creating Better Places Award

Amey – Liverpool City Centre Connectivity: The Strand Phase 1

Project Centre Ltd – Camberley High Street

Sustrans – The Ripple Greenway

WSP – Shrewsbury Town Centre

WSP – The Green Spine

CIHT EDI Initiative of the Year Award

Arup – A66 Northern Trans-Pennine – Inclusion Action Plan

Atkins Limited – #Differentmakesadifference

Independent Research – Laura Brooks, Molly Hoggard, Marie Godward – Gender Equality Toolkit in Transport

Kier – Expect Respect

Manchester City Council – The Highways Access Group

CIHT Employer of the Year Award

J McCann and Co Limited – ‘J McCann Family – Our People Matter’

Momentum Transport Consultancy – Momentum Transport Consultancy

Balfour Beatty – Balfour Beatty Highways

Kier – ‘Where everyone can bring their whole self to work’

CIHT Healthy Transport Award

Amey – Liverpool City Centre Connectivity: The Strand Phase 1

BAM Nuttall – Stourton Park and Ride

Go Jauntly – Go Jauntly Green Routes

Sustrans – Chrisp Street Community Cycles

Transport for London – TfL School Streets

WSP – Histon Road Highway Improvement Scheme

CIHT Infrastructure Award

Aggregate Industries & Kier – Designing exceptional pavement solutions for National Highways’ road asset infrastructure

Amey Consulting – Kincardine Bridge – An engineering triumph 85 years on

Amey – Liverpool City Centre Connectivity: The Strand Phase 1

Amey Consulting – M60 Junction 1 to 2, Kings Reach to Abney Hall

Morgan Sindall Infrastructure – Delivering a lasting legacy on the M1 J23 & A512 improvements scheme

National Highways – A52 Clifton Bridge Repair Scheme

Tilbury Douglas Construction Limited – A69 Bridge End Junction, Hexham

CIHT International Infrastructure Award

CEG INTERNATIONAL

NTSG Italia srl / Fibre Security bv – Preserving Pipelines of Society

ORIS – Sourcing Intelligence for Road Optimization

Victorian State Government – Werribee Level Crossing Removal Project

CIHT Research Initiative of the Year

Amey – Understanding Gipave, a Graphene-Enhanced Asphalt

Atkins Ltd – Evaluating SRN Performance using Near-Real Time Floating Vehicle Data (FVD)

Scottish Borders Council – 20mph default trial

So-Mo – Message Not Received

WSP – A study on women’s personal safety on public transport in London

CIHT Road Safety Award

Cranfield University – Pre-Driver Theatre and Workshop Education Research

FORS – FORS (Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme)

Main Roads Western Australia – The development of innovative Information Technology (IT) solutions to assist educate, support and empower road safety engineering practitioners in State and Local Government road agencies throughout Western Australia.

Scottish Borders Council – 20mph Default in Scottish Borders

Transport for London – Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) on London’s bus fleet

CIHT Team of the Year Award

Agilysis Limited – Team Lemur

Amey – A collaborative approach to delivering innovation in Kent

Kier Highways – Nordis Signs: Giving people with disabilities, and long term health conditions opportunities to achieve beyond expectation with careers to be proud of.

National Highways – A52 Clifton Bridge repair Scheme

Smart Motorways Alliance – Stopped Vehicle Detection

CIHT & Atkins Technology and Innovation Award – Proudly supported by Atkins

Amey – Feedback Loop Playbook – Asset Data Delivery Model

Archaeological Research Services Ltd – Blank Area Testing – managing hidden risks from archaeology

Kier Highways -Natural Capital & Biodiversity Design Tool

University College London – PEARL

CIHT & Kier Transport Planning Award – Proudly sponsored by Kier

Stantec – Gravity and the Stantec Scenario Planning Tool

The University of the West Indies, St Augustine Campus – The Development of a Travel Demand Model for Trinidad (copy)

Wood Group – York real-time traffic modelling scheme

The winners of these categories will be announced at the CIHT Awards Ceremony 2022 – taking place on the 7 September 2022 at the London Marriot Hotel. To find out more about this event, including how to book, please see here

More details on these shortlisted entries will shortly be available on the CIHT website. For any further information on the CIHT Awards, please contact e: technical@ciht.org.uk