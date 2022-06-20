Who has made this year’s CIHT Highways, Transport Infrastructure and Services Awards Shortlist? Leading projects and initiatives receive deserved nominations

The latest companies, projects and initiatives showcasing good practice within the highways, transport infrastructure and services industry have been shortlisted for CIHT’s prestigious Annual Awards.
Deborah Sims, President, CIHT said:
“The transportation sector plays a vital role that impacts on so many parts of everyone’s day-to-day lives. The entries we have received this year demonstrate the wide range of activity, innovation and problem solving that we as professionals deliver.
“I would like to commend all of those who have been shortlisted for CIHT’s Awards and would congratulate all those organisations and their supporters who have put so much into the high-calibre entries this year”.
This year there are 14 awards categories and the winning entries will be presented in person again as we return to the renowned CIHT Awards ceremony, taking place on the 7 September 2022 at the London Marriot Hotel
The shortlisted entries for the CIHT Awards 2022 are:
CIHT & Ringway Climate Action Award – Proudly supported by Ringway
- Aggregate Industries – SuperLow-Carbon asphalt
- Kier Highways – Driving for a Sustainable World
- Lancashire County Council / Atkins – Lancashire Local Highways Decarbonisation Strategy
- Skanska – M42 Junction 6 Improvement Scheme
- Transport for the North – Transport Decarbonisation Strategy
CIHT Collaboration Award
- Amey – SIMULATE Live Lab Programme
- BAM Nuttall – Leeds Public Transport Investment Programme LPTIP
- Devon County Council – Dartmoor Line Railway Reopening
- Graham Construction – M25 J25 Integrated team
- Ringway – Network Resilience – Ringway and Worcestershire County Council
- Transport Scotland – Delivering a Transport Plan for COP26
CIHT Creating Better Places Award
- Amey – Liverpool City Centre Connectivity: The Strand Phase 1
- Project Centre Ltd – Camberley High Street
- Sustrans – The Ripple Greenway
- WSP – Shrewsbury Town Centre
- WSP – The Green Spine
CIHT EDI Initiative of the Year Award
- Arup – A66 Northern Trans-Pennine – Inclusion Action Plan
- Atkins Limited – #Differentmakesadifference
- Independent Research – Laura Brooks, Molly Hoggard, Marie Godward – Gender Equality Toolkit in Transport
- Kier – Expect Respect
- Manchester City Council – The Highways Access Group
CIHT Employer of the Year Award
- J McCann and Co Limited – ‘J McCann Family – Our People Matter’
- Momentum Transport Consultancy – Momentum Transport Consultancy
- Balfour Beatty – Balfour Beatty Highways
- Kier – ‘Where everyone can bring their whole self to work’
CIHT Healthy Transport Award
- Amey – Liverpool City Centre Connectivity: The Strand Phase 1
- BAM Nuttall – Stourton Park and Ride
- Go Jauntly – Go Jauntly Green Routes
- Sustrans – Chrisp Street Community Cycles
- Transport for London – TfL School Streets
- WSP – Histon Road Highway Improvement Scheme
CIHT Infrastructure Award
- Aggregate Industries & Kier – Designing exceptional pavement solutions for National Highways’ road asset infrastructure
- Amey Consulting – Kincardine Bridge – An engineering triumph 85 years on
- Amey – Liverpool City Centre Connectivity: The Strand Phase 1
- Amey Consulting – M60 Junction 1 to 2, Kings Reach to Abney Hall
- Morgan Sindall Infrastructure – Delivering a lasting legacy on the M1 J23 & A512 improvements scheme
- National Highways – A52 Clifton Bridge Repair Scheme
- Tilbury Douglas Construction Limited – A69 Bridge End Junction, Hexham
CIHT International Infrastructure Award
- CEG INTERNATIONAL
- NTSG Italia srl / Fibre Security bv – Preserving Pipelines of Society
- ORIS – Sourcing Intelligence for Road Optimization
- Victorian State Government – Werribee Level Crossing Removal Project
CIHT Research Initiative of the Year
- Amey – Understanding Gipave, a Graphene-Enhanced Asphalt
- Atkins Ltd – Evaluating SRN Performance using Near-Real Time Floating Vehicle Data (FVD)
- Scottish Borders Council – 20mph default trial
- So-Mo – Message Not Received
- WSP – A study on women’s personal safety on public transport in London
CIHT Road Safety Award
- Cranfield University – Pre-Driver Theatre and Workshop Education Research
- FORS – FORS (Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme)
- Main Roads Western Australia – The development of innovative Information Technology (IT) solutions to assist educate, support and empower road safety engineering practitioners in State and Local Government road agencies throughout Western Australia.
- Scottish Borders Council – 20mph Default in Scottish Borders
- Transport for London – Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) on London’s bus fleet
CIHT Team of the Year Award
- Agilysis Limited – Team Lemur
- Amey – A collaborative approach to delivering innovation in Kent
- Kier Highways – Nordis Signs: Giving people with disabilities, and long term health conditions opportunities to achieve beyond expectation with careers to be proud of.
- National Highways – A52 Clifton Bridge repair Scheme
- Smart Motorways Alliance – Stopped Vehicle Detection
CIHT & Atkins Technology and Innovation Award – Proudly supported by Atkins
- Amey – Feedback Loop Playbook – Asset Data Delivery Model
- Archaeological Research Services Ltd – Blank Area Testing – managing hidden risks from archaeology
- Kier Highways -Natural Capital & Biodiversity Design Tool
- University College London – PEARL
CIHT & Kier Transport Planning Award – Proudly sponsored by Kier
- Stantec – Gravity and the Stantec Scenario Planning Tool
- The University of the West Indies, St Augustine Campus – The Development of a Travel Demand Model for Trinidad (copy)
- Wood Group – York real-time traffic modelling scheme
The winners of these categories will be announced at the CIHT Awards Ceremony 2022 – taking place on the 7 September 2022 at the London Marriot Hotel. To find out more about this event, including how to book, please see here
More details on these shortlisted entries will shortly be available on the CIHT website. For any further information on the CIHT Awards, please contact e: technical@ciht.org.uk