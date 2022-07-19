Barhale wins Hampton Loade water treatment works civils package

RSE (Ross-shire Engineering) has awarded Barhale a key civil engineering package as part of its £55M rebuilding and refurbishment project at South Staffs Water’s Hampton Loade water treatment works.

RSE is an engineering group that specialises in the design, build and maintenance of water treatment and water recycling equipment.

RSE is undertaking a programme to increase capacity at the works through the introduction of a third water treatment process stream. Civil engineering and infrastructure specialist, Barhale, will deliver the civil engineering element comprising piling, construction of the reinforced concrete bases, and the installation of pipework and a large concrete tank.

The Hampton Loade water treatment works, near Bridgnorth in Shropshire, has a capacity to produce 210 million litres of high-quality water a day and supplies around 700,000 customers. The works will help pave the way for an innovative and environmentally sustainable ceramic membrane-based water-filtration system to be installed in the largest deployment of its kind in the UK.

Once completed, the new treatment process will significantly reduce energy consumption and Barhale’s James Ingamells, director, believes that the development at Hampton Loade is a fantastic illustration of how the water sector is taking action to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

“This is a very significant project and one which really demonstrates the kind of innovation and thinking that’s going on to help improve environmental performance,” he said. “We are looking forward to working alongside RSE to deliver what we think will be a new benchmark for water treatment in the UK.”

The works form part of South Staffs Water’s AMP7 upgrade programme which is focused on the Hampton Loade water treatment works and the Seedy Mill water treatment works near Lichfield. It will contribute to South Staffs Water’s long-term strategy to develop the sites – continually improving the quality of water supplied to customers in the region.

The project is due to be completed in summer 2024.