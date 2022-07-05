Biggest West Midlands property race returns to help tackle youth homelessness

Taking place on 6October, around 500 runners are expected to take part

All funds to be donated to LandAid, the charity on a mission to end youth homelessness

Target to raise £30,000, adding to £50,000 raised from previous years

An annual West Midlands charity run will be returning to Longbridge in Birmingham for its fourth year in an effort to raise funds for LandAid, the property industry charity on a mission to end youth homelessness.

Taking place on Thursday 6 October, participants can opt for a 10k or 5k route, and individuals of all abilities are encouraged to take part in the event, whether they choose to run, walk or cheer on from the crowd.

First launched in 2017, the run has become an annual fixture in the running calendar amongst businesses and individuals throughout the West Midlands and further afield looking to put their running ability to the test.

This year’s event, hosted by St. Modwen, the Birmingham-based owner of leading logistics development and housebuilding businesses, will see around 500 runners pounding the pavements of Longbridge and Cofton Park along this notoriously challenging yet scenic route.

Sarwjit Sambhi, CEO of St. Modwen, commented:

“We’re delighted to be able to bring the much-anticipated run back to Longbridge this year. Past years’ events have been hugely successful, raising over £50,000 to support the vital work that LandAid do to help young people out of homelessness. We hope to raise even more funds this year and continue supporting the charity for years to come.”

“As St. Modwen has played a key part in the regeneration of Longbridge, we’re looking forward to being able to bring the whole community together and show others what a brilliant place Longbridge has become to live and work in.”

All funds raised from the event will go towards the next phase of St Basil’s Live and Work project, LandAid’s Birmingham-based charity partner, which provides apprenticeship opportunities and living accommodation to young people in the West Midlands facing homelessness.

Paul Morrish, Chief Executive of LandAid, said:

“LandAid is thrilled to be a charity partner of St. Modwen. All funds raised from the St. Modwen Charity Run for LandAid will make a huge difference to the lives of young homeless people across the Midlands and rest of the UK. Sign up today and you will be giving young homeless people a safe, secure and affordable home.”

Registrations are now open to take part in both the 5k and 10k options, head here to find out more: https://join.landaid.org/event/stmodwen10k

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact landaidcharityrun@stmodwen.co.uk