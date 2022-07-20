BUILDING SERVICES CONSULTANTS REPORT STRONG FIRST HALF YEAR GROWTH AND PIPELINE OF ORDERS

Building services engineering consultants FHP has seen strong growth following new work to support multi-million-pound projects across the UK and a healthy forward order book.

The company, which provides mechanical, electrical and public health building services design and building physics engineering to national commercial, industrial, leisure, education, residential and infrastructure real estate, investors, developers and contractors, has reported a 12%increase in turnover in the last six months – its best half year performance to date.

With offices in Leeds andLondon, FHP is on track to hit £3.5 million in turnover in 2022 with £2 million worth of new orders secured, including mechanical, electrical and public health services work on the new £62 million Hyatt Hotel Leeds for Ivegate.

The firm is supporting a £12 million industrial warehouse unit development for Harworth Group in south Yorkshire and the £31 million luxury residential development in Leeds for developer Priestley Homes. Other projects include Labcorp’s new life science UK centre of excellence in Leeds’ Temple District and building consultancy services for new multi-million-pound roadside salt cellar depots being built nationally for National Highways.

Further seven-figures worth of work in the pipeline in core sectors and beyond its traditional north of England markets, will contribute to further growth as FHP looks ahead to continued expansion on the back of a strategic development and a growth plan.

With 52 people currently employed across its two offices, the firm is set to invest in additional resources to support growth and meet demand.

Director James Taylor saidFHP, which was established in 2009, had seen a good start to the first six months of 2022 on the back of hard work, resurgent business confidence and a record of resolving complex engineering issues in building services and building physics engineering.

He said: “We are currently busier than ever and involved in developing new projects right across the region and beyond, which is very encouraging and contributing to driving growth. As our customers’ own development plans come to fruition, we are experiencing strong demand for value and technically driven building services engineering solutions, building physics design and technical skills.

“We are confident about the future despite some economic uncertainties and expect the sectors we support to remain busy. We have strong clients, who are keen to work with us and utilise our expertise, and look forward to meeting and exceeding their needs from both of our offices.”