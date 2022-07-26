Caddick Construction welcomes new Managing Director Paul Dodsworth

Caddick Construction has appointed Paul Dodsworth as the new Managing Director. Caddick Construction and its subsidiaries form the construction division of Caddick Group and Paul will be head of all construction companies.

Paul, who joins from Wates Group where he was Regional Managing Director North, is tasked with continuing Caddick Construction’s vision for strategic geographical and sustainable growth across its divisions.

Paul brings with him more than 40 years’ experience across the construction sector and was credited with leading and growing Wates’ Northern Division, which is now recognised as one of the strongest in the Wates Group.

Andrew Murray, Executive Chairman of Caddick Construction, said: “We are delighted that that Paul is stepping into this exiting role to lead all of our construction businesses, his hands on approach will strengthen the business and we all look forward to working with him. Paul replaces Adrian Dobson who has retired after almost 23 years on the board. Adrian held the Managing Director Position from 2019, he has been a key member of our board helping to guide the strong growth of the company to become one of the leading and largest independent contractors in the north of England. He will be sadly missed but we wish him well in his retirement and thank him for his massive contribution since joining us in 1999.”

Paul Caddick, Chairman of Caddick Group, comments: “Paul has the passion and character to take on the formidable challenges the market currently presents. His experience and ability will drive our aspiration for continued growth as a sustainable forward-thinking business.”

Caddick Construction is planning to expand its regions of operation and increase its activity in the residential sector. It will also support the growth of Casa by Moda by delivering the construction of Moda Living’s single family home brand, alongside other key projects across Yorkshire, North East and North West.

Paul Dodsworth added: “This is an amazing opportunity and I’m looking forward to being part of the Caddick team that has enjoyed so much success over recent years. I’m particularly excited by the opportunities currently being presented in both the residential and logistic markets. I was immensely proud to be asked to join Caddick Construction. A very well established, respected and financially strong business. The aspirations of the business to expand its geographical footprint, whilst further developing the existing regions, is a challenge I will embrace and drive. I am looking forward to joining on the 1st August 2022.”

Caddick Construction is currently managing a very strong order book, with high-profile projects including the Bradford City Park, a transformational five storey office scheme in the heart of Bradford city centre and 331 apartments in two buildings at SOYO Leeds for Caddick City Living forming Federated Hermes Hestia BTR brand. Across the Pennines, Caddick Construction has just completed Spitfire Court in Speke on behalf of Network Space, a 138,000 sq ft industrial scheme that is breathing new life back into a defunct brownfield site.

Its residential sector is also going from strength to strength, where the team is currently working with York City Council on two ambitious “Passivhaus” sustainable developments for the city, as well as delivering 37 high quality apartments on the former Pontefract Fire Station site on behalf of Wakefield District Housing. In Leeds, Caddick Construction is progressing a 112-housing development at Stonebridge Beck, Farnley, on behalf of joint developers Rushbond and Advent Developments.