Experienced international businessman appointed Non-Executive Director at growing homebuilder

A BUSINESSMAN with more than 30 years of experience in leading and developing teams across the globe is sharing his expertise to help an ambitious house building company continue to grow.

Isaac Wharton has worked globally at a strategic level for public multinational corporations and private equity companies, growing the creation of value within the businesses and successfully negotiating mergers and acquisitions, business turnarounds and improvement activities.

During his 30 plus year career, he has held roles as Managing Director, European Group President and International Vice President and General Manager at the firms he has represented.

Following his recent return to the area, Isaac has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Cumbrian-based homebuilder Genesis Homes, where he will advise on how to develop the rapid expansion of the business which now employs more than 60 members of staff.

Isaac said: “I have a long history with Genesis Homes since it was formed in 2017 but I’ve only recently taken an active role.

“Having acquired South Cumbrian homebuilder Russell Armer Homes in 2021, I’ve witnessed the meteoric growth of the company from the early days and I’ve been impressed with the passion and commitment within the business, particularly from the managing director Nicky Gordon.

“Seeing Nicky’s desire to succeed in business, it seemed a natural progression for me when retiring from a full-time role to bring those skills I’ve acquired to Genesis Homes and help take the business to the next level.

“It’s about adopting a consistent development focus and ambition to grow the business and increase the creation of value, that is the passion I see in Genesis Homes and exactly the environment I have been used to and love working in so the company is definitely a good match for my ambitions.”

During his successful career, Isaac worked more latterly as the international operations vice president and general manager at America-headquartered company Phillips & Temro, part of private equity giant Harbour Group Ltd.

His role included acquisitions, growing and creating value of businesses outside of America, largely working in Europe, China and India.

Isaac said: “The role was very fulfilling and it was all about value creation by either creating more efficient, more effective business activities, reducing overheads or the bolting on of strategic acquisitions to strengthen the core business or products.

“I have loved my time working at international companies and travelling the world, and now I’m looking forward to being involved in the next, exciting chapter of Genesis Homes and seeing how far we can grow the business.”

Prior to working with Phillips & Temro, Isaac worked at three other American-based private equity groups.

Nicky Gordon said: “Isaac has been really helpful throughout the Genesis Homes journey and we are absolutely delighted that he has agreed to take on a more hands-on role to grow the company even further.

“His experience and expertise in business will be vital to us as we aim to achieve and develop our growth ambitions in the coming years, with 2022 our biggest year to date as we currently work on constructing 750 new homes.”