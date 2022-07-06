FIRETHORN TRUST HITS STRUCTURAL MILESTONE AT PETERBOROUGH DEVELOPMENT

Firethorn Trust’s 21-acre logistics scheme, Peterborough South, is rapidly taking shape, with structural steelwork now erected across the site.

Located at Kingston Park in Hampton, the Grade-A industrial development comprises of three units spanning 94,225 sq ft, 130,015 sq ft and 240,830 sq ft, all of which will be delivered as net-zero carbon in construction.

Work is well underway at the scheme, which is being delivered by Glencar Construction, and is on track for completion in Q4 2022.

Chris Webb, Partner at Firethorn Trust, commented: “Having received the green light on planning earlier this year, we are delighted to have hit this structural milestone and we look forward to seeing the scheme continue to develop at pace over the coming months.

“As with all Firethorn developments, we’re committed to creating spaces with a market-leading specification, and Peterborough South’s design will showcase innovative, best-in-class products and technologies that will promote productivity, sustainability and employee wellbeing, now and for years to come.”

The development will be delivered to a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ specification and will feature more than 40,000 sq. ft. of photovoltaic arrays and 48 electric vehicle charging points, offering potential occupiers a smart and future-proof logistics space.

Enquiries for Peterborough South should be directed to the scheme’s letting agents, Savills and Lambert Smith Hampton.

For further information, visit www.peterboroughsouth.co.uk.