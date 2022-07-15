G F Tomlinson continues 15-year relationship with SCAPE as it’s appointed to new £750m regional framework

Midlands based contractor G F Tomlinson has been appointed as an approved partner on the new £750m regional framework by SCAPE, one of the UK’s leading public sector procurement authorities.

The four-year framework will invest in the public sector across the Midlands and East of England, helping local authorities and organisations deliver ambitious, community-focused construction projects.

Following a competitive selection process, the Midlands-based construction company is just one of eight contractors chosen to deliver up to £750m of new investment for the public sector, via SCAPE’s Regional Construction framework, with G F Tomlinson being appointed to undertake projects up to £7.5m across Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Rutland.

G F Tomlinson’s 15-year relationship with SCAPE has seen the company deliver over 500 projects valued at £240m on previous iterations of the framework. Through this ongoing collaboration the company has also provided communities with positive social, economic and environmental impacts including 82% of local spend and 89% of local labour achieved within 40 miles of each project and 98% construction waste recycled and diverted from landfill.

With a broader value range of up to £7.5m, more public sector projects can benefit from the range of services provided by G F Tomlinson, including early input on design development, risk management, cost certainty, construction delivery and post completion support.

G F Tomlinson has a strong focus on sustainability and social value and the SCAPE framework allows for the delivery of four key areas of investment, including: employment and training, sustainability and environmental protection and support. In particular, inspiring individuals into the construction industry from local schools, apprenticeship opportunities, commitment to local spend and the use of local labour and supply chains and helping public sector clients achieve their decarbonization targets.

Chris Flint, managing director at G F Tomlinson, said: “We are thrilled to have been appointed to the framework, continuing our long association and success with Scape. The framework allows us to continually focus on delivering high quality, value for money projects across the Midlands, ensuring social and sustainable values are considered to support the local communities.

“In addition to providing communities with the prospect of job opportunities and apprenticeships, the framework has agreed to a ‘net-zero ready’ lifecycle, assisting communities in achieving their net-zero ambitions as an effective response to the current climate emergency.

“We are extremely proud of the work already undertaken within this framework and cannot wait to continue to raise the bar and deliver tangible benefits to our clients and the wider community.”

John Simons, group procurement director at SCAPE, said: “The next four years represent a pivotal time for public sector construction across the Midlands and East of England to deliver infrastructure that empowers local communities and generates regional economic growth.

“After receiving positive feedback from clients, we’ve enhanced the framework to provide our public sector colleagues with the tools to not only deliver value-driven infrastructure in their areas but support their journey toward a net zero built environment.

“Aligned with SCAPE’s 15-year heritage of empowering local authorities to achieve their infrastructure objectives, the direct award framework is designed to achieve value for money, drive sustainability and deliver a local economic impact on every project.”

Mark Robinson, group chief executive at SCAPE, said: “As we continue to play our part in delivering infrastructure projects across the region that are more sustainable and strengthen local communities, our new framework will help our clients meet their goals and allow local contractors to build long-term relationships to grow their business.

“The addition of a new lifecycle contract form as part of the framework’s ‘net zero ready’ offering is testament to SCAPE’s commitment to supporting clients with energy conservation and the operational efficiency and performance of their assets.

“The new framework will act as a vehicle for contractors to champion greener infrastructure and upskill their teams to be able to deliver on the sustainability ambitions across the Midlands and East of England.”

For full details on SCAPE’s Regional Construction framework, please visit www.scape.co.uk.