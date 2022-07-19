G F Tomlinson donates £35,000 in services to charity partner Treetops Hospice

Midlands-based contractor G F Tomlinson and its partners Arc Partnership and Perfect Circle have donated more than £35,000 in services to end-of-life charity partner Treetops Hospice, as part of its Local Communities Partnership Programme.

During the last 12 months, G F Tomlinson has been working closely with the hospice to provide advice and project management services on a pro bono basis, to aid in Treetops’ aims to improve its estate, including staff offices and external landscaping at its main site in Risley, Derbyshire.

The Local Communities Partnership Programme is a collaborative initiative developed by G F Tomlinson, which is aimed at supporting communities and charitable bodies within the region. It is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering social, economic and environmental benefits to the local communities in which it works through the SCAPE Regional Construction framework, a direct award framework that drives collaboration, efficiency, time and cost savings.

Treetops Hospice, which provides care and support to more than 3,000 local people every year, was selected as the finalist following a ‘Dragon’s Den’-style event last year.

G F Tomlinson and its partners, Arc Partnership, a joint venture between Nottinghamshire County Council and SCAPE, and Perfect Circle, have provided over 325 hours of time and expertise to the hospice, equating to £35,000, and is the equivalent cost for Treetops Hospice to do one of the following:

provide an at-home nursing service for five weeks

allow for nurses to be at the bedside of 324 terminally ill people

allow for roaming nurses to respond to 515 calls for help during the night

allow for its counsellors to be there for more than 90 children when someone close to them passes away

Working together, the partners have provided Treetops with designs and budget advice for landscaping and boardwalk improvements to increase safety and accessibility of their grounds.

They have also provided professional services for structural assessment, design and costing to enable the reconfiguration of hospice offices and backroom spaces to provide improved working areas for their dedicated and caring staff.

Architecture, mechanical and electrical design were provided by Arc Partnership. The landscape architecture and structural engineering services were delivered by built environment consultancy Pick Everard – operating under Perfect Circle’s unique collaboration.

Treetops Hospice will now use the information provided to prioritise the works and secure sufficient funding to make the improvements.

To support the Treetops Hospice’s master planning for the wider estate in Risley, supply chain partners Gleeds and Amptron have provided condition surveys for the buildings and M&E systems. This will enable the hospice to plan ahead for future maintenance requirements to ensure facilities remain safe and functional.

As an evolution of G F Tomlinson’s partnership with the hospice, the firm is also supporting Treetops with the refurbishment of its charity shop in Sandiacre, providing costing and project management services to ensure the condition of the building is fit for purpose.

In preparing for the work G F Tomlinson sourced competitive quotes from specialist sub-contractors and programmed the works around the live shop environment. Mechanical contractor Miller Freeman was kind enough to carry out its work free of charge bringing further benefit to Treetops.

Works on the shop refurbishment are currently underway and are being overseen by one of G F Tomlinson’s Site Managers. The works will complete later this month.

Chris Flint, managing director at G F Tomlinson, said: “We are very proud to be continuing our partnership with Treetops Hospice 12 months after the leading charity were selected as the finalist of our Local Communities Partnership Programme.

“With dedication from the team at G F Tomlinson and our partners Arc Partnership and Perfect Circle, we have been able to provide advice, design and costing work to help bring Treetops’ plans for its hospice facility and grounds to life. As a Derbyshire-based business that is highly active in the East and West Midlands, we feel it is extremely important to give back to the local communities in which we operate.

“Social value is a cornerstone of our business, and a fundamental part of our ongoing relationship with SCAPE through its Regional Construction framework, so we wanted to partner with other like-minded regional organisations in the industry to collaborate on and contribute towards a highly beneficial outcome for a local charity that provides support and care to thousands of patients and their families every year.”

Julie Heath, chief executive officer at Treetops Hospice, said: “We know we face challenging financial times ahead as the cost-of-living increases. It’s going to be tough. The support and technical information provided by G F Tomlinson and their partners will help us to apply for funding to undertake major and much-needed maintenance projects. Their help is also helping us to keep the hospice in an excellent state of repair for all our patients.”

Managing director of Perfect Circle Victoria Brambini said: “We are proud to continue to support this joint partnership with G F Tomlinson. Community-focused initiatives sit at the core of our ethos, with Treetops Hospice benefitting from a collaborative model that creates value at the heart of the public sector. Together with SCAPE, our aim is to help deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to the Local Communities Partnership Programme.”

Sara Williams, head of pre-construction at Arc Partnership said: “At Arc, we pride ourselves on delivering real value together and supporting our local communities. Not for profit organisations like Treetops Hospice play a vital role supporting people in the region at the most challenging times of their lives, and we are delighted to have been able to collaborate with our partners, G F Tomlinson and Perfect Circle to develop improvement plans for Treetop Hospice’s estate and support them in providing these crucial services.”