Glencar to build 94,000 sq ft speculative warehouse development for Firethorn Trust in Erith.

Appointment serves as the second, repeat appointment in quick succession following the announcement in January of a project to build 500,000 sq ft across three units at a site in Peterborough.

Glencar, a leading UK construction company that was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses, has today announced that it has been appointed for the second time by commercial real estate investor and developer Firethorn Trust, to deliver its 93,984 sq ft last-mile logistics scheme, Blueprint Erith in South East London.

The project will see the demolition and site clearance of an existing warehouse and external concrete yard, followed by the construction of four modern single storey terraced warehouse units, having a clear height to underside of haunch of 12 metres. It will also feature 12,000 sq ft of internal first floor office accommodation together with open storage, while external site works include hardstanding’s, car parking, landscaping and drainage.

With a BREEAM ‘Very Good’ certification, the development is being constructed to net-zero carbon with 15% rooflight coverage, 13 EV charging points and LED lighting. A Photovoltaic ‘ready’ roof structure will also provide capabilities for future full PV coverage.

To mark the start of construction and the appointment, a ground breaking ceremony was recently staged onsite featuring executives from both Glencar and Firethorn. During the occasion various aspects of the enabling work were highlighted with progress onsite already significantly advanced.

Speaking about the contract award Roy Jones Glencar Managing Director London and South said: “Glencar prides itself on long-term customer relationships and partnership built upon the principles of trust and understanding leading to repeat business. On that basis receiving this instruction in quick succession is testament to the growing and beneficial relationship we are building with the team at Firethorn and we are proud to be delivering for them again”.

Paul Martin, Development Director at Firethorn Trust, continued: “Glencar has a strong track record in delivering high-quality industrial schemes, and we are delighted to appoint them for a second time on what is a strategically important project for Firethorn.

“The team has demonstrated great knowledge and expertise, putting forward the latest products and innovations to benefit our occupiers, both now and for the future, whilst enabling us to deliver on our commitment to sustainability. We look forward to working with the team again to bring Blueprint Erith to life.”

Glencar is due to start on site this month and the project is due for completion in Q1 2023. The project team includes Quartz Project Services Ltd, Stephen George & Partners and Burrows Graham.