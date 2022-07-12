Goodman to transform brownfield site into 1.2m sq ft prime sustainable logistics development+

Goodman to redevelop Vauxhall aftersales warehouse in Luton, Bedfordshire

Proposals for up to 1.2 million sq ft of high-quality industrial and logistics space

Strategically-located site ideally placed to serve Greater London and the Midlands, with 27.7 million consumers within a two-hour drivetime*

Pre-let opportunities from 200,000 sq ft up to 1.2million sq ft

Vauxhall’s aftersales warehouse in Luton, Bedfordshire, is set to be transformed into a 1.2 million sq ft industrial and logistics park.

Goodman plans to redevelop the 60-acre brownfield site into a state-of-the-art commercial park, providing space for customers operating across the manufacturing, distribution and logistics sectors. Adjacent to Junction 11A of the M1 and just 17 miles from the M25, the site’s strategic location makes it ideally placed to serve Greater London and the Midlands, with 27.7 million consumers accessible within a two-hour drivetime*.

The scheme can offer bespoke property solutions of scale and flexibility within a market which has limited availability of large-scale space. Customers will also benefit from the Borough’s local talent pool. With transportation and logistics accounting for 10.8 per cent of jobs in the area, compared to the national average of 5.1 per cent, Luton provides a large available workforce and strong skills base.**

Goodman’s vision for the site is to deliver a high-quality commercial park, combining sustainably-designed warehouse space with extensive landscaping to provide customers with modern facilities in an attractive workplace environment. Goodman will take a circular approach to construction, minimising waste and use of resources. This will include reusing existing materials wherever possible, from the recycling of metal roof and wall cladding to the use of recycled aggregates on-site. The development will also utilise renewable energy sources, including full rooftops of solar photovoltaic panels, rainwater harvesting and electric vehicle infrastructure.

This latest commitment builds on Goodman’s wider investment in the Bedfordshire region. It has recently completed the second phase of Bedford Commercial Park, a 45-acre development and joint venture with Bedford Borough Council.

Nigel Dolan, Development Director at Goodman, said:

“Luton’s excellent connectivity, large labour pool and strong performance across sectors including technology, research and development, transport and logistics, makes it an ideal location for investment.

“In line with our brownfield development strategy, Goodman will redevelop this site and create a highly sustainable business and employment destination of exceptional quality, while placing our customers close to large consumer populations and a readily available talent pool. We look forward to driving supply chain efficiencies for our customers in this prime location.”

Work is expected to start in 2023, subject to planning.

*Source: Esri & Michael Bauer Research

**Source: ONS