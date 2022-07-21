Groundwork partners with SEGRO to launch a new Green Employment Skills Programme

SEGRO – the leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property – and Groundwork – the federation of charities focused on mobilising practical community action – have worked in partnership to create a new outdoor green community space in Willenhall, Coventry

The scheme has also provided support for 10 unemployed people from the area.

The project was launched at Willenhall Education, Employment and Training Centre, and marks the first initiative delivered through SEGROs national charity partnership with Groundwork UK and the first project delivered as part of SEGRO’s Community Investment Plan for Coventry.

The new outdoor green space that has been created in Willenhall, is boosting local biodiversity and presenting new opportunities for community engagement initiatives. The space will be used by a range of community groups including the on-site nursery, on-site adult education group for individuals with additional needs, a community men’s group, and for community family open days.

The project has supported 10 unemployed adults from the local area for two days a week over the six-week project. The programme has enabled them to gain practical green skills including path laying, raised bed building, planting and orchard creation; receive employability support including CV writing and interview skills and job searching; gain qualifications in Healthy and Safety and Carbon Literacy; and develop their skills in teamwork, communication, planning and leadership.

Willenhall was selected for this project due to its close proximity to SEGROs new development in Coventry, and the benefit that the community will see by providing a new green space in the town.

Graham Duxbury, Groundwork’s UK Chief Executive, said:

“We are pleased to see this fantastic new green space project that will go a long way to help the local community connect with nature as well as supporting people towards a career in the green jobs sector.

“We look forward to seeing the results of future projects to come from our exciting partnership with SEGRO.”

Paul Dunne, Director of Group Operations at SEGRO, said:

“At SEGRO, we aspire to be a force for environmental and social good. This project will make a tangible difference to people in Willenhall and the wider area, providing skills and opportunities to access jobs, and crucially, delivering on our commitment to enhancing biodiversity and the local environment.”

This is the latest initiative delivered as part of the company’s Responsible SEGRO commitments, which includes the creation and implementation of Community Investment Plans in all of SEGRO’s key operational areas by 2025.

Over a ten-year period, SEGRO has set the target of achieving the following outcomes for its Coventry Community Investment Plan:

700 local unemployed residents to benefit from SEGRO’s Skills, Training and Employment programme

local unemployed residents to benefit from SEGRO’s Skills, Training and Employment programme 15 ‘environmental’ community projects that revitalise outdoor space and enhance biodiversity and community wellbeing

‘environmental’ community projects that revitalise outdoor space and enhance biodiversity and community wellbeing 3000 young people to benefit from SEGRO’s Schools Programme – inspiring the next generation of workers through insight visits, career talks and mentoring

SEGRO’s Community Investment Plans include national partnerships with Groundwork, which focuses on delivering skills programmes to support routes into employment through practical real-life experience, particularly via working on local green space projects and Shaw Trust – a social purpose organisation focused on breaking down barriers to enable social mobility.