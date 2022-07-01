Harron Homes celebrates another double NHBC win

Harron Homes is celebrating two winners of the National House Building Council (NHBC) 2022 Pride in the Job awards.

Both 26 year-old Zak Green based at The Hawthornes development in Carlton and Niall Gibson, 30, who works at Thoresby Vale in Edwinstowe were recognised by the NHBC, the UK’s leading home warranty and insurance provider. Its flagship Pride in the Job award is one of the most highly regarded competitions in the industry, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.

Harron Homes Site Manager Zak Green, Winner of NHBC’s Pride in the Job award 2022

NHBC awards – Niall Gibson

This isn’t the first time Zak’s hard work has been recognised since he started his construction career as an apprentice bricklayer in 2012. The Barnsley local won Apprentice of the Year 2015/16, as well as Assistant Site Manager of the Year in 2018. Zak has been aiming for an NHBC award since he joined the Harron team as Site Manager at its Kings Croft development in Killinghall near Harrogate, in 2020.

Zak commented, “I’m over the moon to receive this award! In every job I’ve made it my mission to go above and beyond to create homes of the best quality and that effort is definitely paying off. Of course I couldn’t do it without the brilliant team around me. Everyone on site cares about the quality they are producing on a daily basis, especially my assistant site manager, Simon Giles, and I’m grateful for their hard work and support every day.”

Niall started out his career in building maintenance before joining Harron as Assistant Site Manager at Heritage Green in Chesterfield three and a half years ago.

In 2020, he joined Thoresby Vale as Assistant Site Manager and within the year he had been promoted to Site Manager. This award comes just a year into his new role. He follows hot on the heels of the development’s previous Site Manager, David Mills, who also won the Pride in the Job Award and went further in the competition to win a Seal of Excellence award.

Niall said “This award means the world. I’m absolutely delighted. So much heart and soul has gone into this job and to see that recognised within my first year of being Site Manager feels incredible.

“I’ve found working with Harron very enjoyable, it’s a great place to work with a great group of people. I’ve been supported by my fantastic Assistant Site Manager, Simon Noone, who has put in amazing work. I wouldn’t have achieved this without him.”

Ian Pendlebury, Group Managing Director said, “We’re very proud of both Niall and Zak. It’s great to see that all the hard work and effort put in by both site teams has been recognised and rewarded with a highly contested and prestigious Pride in the Job award.”

NHBC Chief Executive Steve Wood said: “For more than 40 years, Pride in the Job has been an important part of our work to help drive construction quality. Winning Site Managers tell us that it inspires them to give a little extra and to strive harder for ever-higher standards of house building.

“Congratulations to all the 2022 Pride in the Job Quality Award winners. They are an inspiration to us all and should be very proud of the quality of new homes they are creating.”

