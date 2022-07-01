Higgins renews place on Notting Hill Genesis framework

With a successful partnership of delivering high quality estate regeneration projects, Higgins has renewed its place as one of the preferred developers on Notting Hill Genesis’ Development Contractors Framework.

The framework, which will run for the next four years, will support the delivery of a variety of vibrant mixed-tenure and mixed-use schemes across its large development pipeline, which is made up of affordable and private homes for rent or sale, as well as commercial properties and a focus on creating thriving communities. Notting Hill Genesis plans to deliver 7000 new homes over the next five years, in the Greater London area.

Steve Leakey, Managing Director of Higgins Partnerships comments, “We already have a well-established partnership working with Notting Hill Genesis on projects including Peckham Place in Peckham, the recently completed Woolwich Reach in Newham and City Park West in Chelmsford. We are pleased to have secured our position on their development framework and look forward to working together to deliver more homes within sustainable communities.

“This framework also gives us the opportunity to work with other registered housing providers operating within the Greater London area who already registered and have access to the framework.”

The developments will range from 50-unit urban infill sites to estate regeneration projects creating thousands of new homes. These will be delivered through various development models, including purchasing sites to develop themselves, working with the public sector and other developers in partnership or joint ventures and acquiring section 106 units from private developers.

For further information about Higgins Partnerships please visit www.higginspartnerships.co.uk