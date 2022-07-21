How to Create a Travel-Inspired Interior Design

The Covid-19 pandemic has limited people’s ability to travel. And since they had to spend most of their time at home, their spaces’ appearance had become of great importance to most of them. Thus, the interest in travel-inspired interior design has increased.

However, even now, with many restrictions being lifted and people being able to travel again, you want to go on the road again but suddenly realize that you only have two weeks off and probably a thousand places that you’d wish to go. So maybe instead, it would be a good idea to start by turning your favorite room into your favorite travel destination?

There are countless ideas on how to let your space be soaked in the tropical sun or remind you of your favorite ski resort. But let’s start with keeping it all authentic – you don’t want your space to look cheesy after all.

For instance, you can incorporate some travel photos and your own souvenirs – but remember, you don’t want to overdo it. You want to be respectful to the culture you’re inspired by – and your own personal style has to shine through all your holiday endeavor-inspired interior design. Let’s explore some more ideas below!

Pick a Theme

The first step in creating a travel-inspired interior design is to choose a theme. Even if you can’t travel yet, you still want a place where you won’t have to think about things like “how long does probate take”, but instead, could call it your own. A theme will be the base of your design, so you want it to be perfect.

You can find inspiration in a specific country or city you’ve been to or by one particular type of vacation, like a beach vacation or a mountain trip. Your theme can be as specific as you want it to be. For example, you can choose to design your room around your favorite beach in Hawaii or a famous ski resort in Colorado.

Find Inspiration

Once you’ve decided on a theme, it’s time to find some inspiration. You can do this by looking through travel magazines or websites, browsing Pinterest, or just taking a look at your own travel photos. Be bold – if you discover that you’ve always wanted to have a canopy bed, art deco coffee table, or perhaps epoxy garage floor, there’s nothing stopping you from getting them!

If you want to design your room around a specific country or city, it might be a good idea to look for some interior design ideas from that place. For example, if you want to design your room around Italy, you can look for some patterns or colors associated with Italy.

Choose Colors and Materials

Once you’ve found some inspiration, it’s time to start choosing colors and materials. This is where you can really let your imagination run wild. If you want to design your room around a beach vacation, you might want to use some light and airy colors, like white, blue, and green. For a mountain trip, you might want to use some darker and richer colors, like brown, red, and dark green.

When it comes to materials, you can use anything that reminds you of your chosen theme. For a beach vacation, try using some natural materials, like wood, rattan, and stone. For a mountain one, you might want to use cozy materials, like wool and fur.

Add Furniture and Accessories

Once you’ve chosen your colors and materials, it’s time to start adding furniture and accessories and bring your chosen theme to life. If you want to design your room around a beach vacation, you might want to add some furniture that reminds you of the beach, like a rattan sofa or a wooden coffee table. You might also want to add accessories like a seashell lamp or coral vase.

Again, if you want to design your room around a mountain trip, you might want to add furniture that reminds you of the mountains, like a leather armchair or a stone fireplace. You might also want to add accessories, like skis or a set of antlers.

Hang Artwork and Curtains

Now, it’s time to finish off your room by hanging artwork and curtains. This is where you can really make your space your own. For a beach vacation-inspired place, you might want to hang some artwork that reminds you of the beach, like a painting of the ocean, a photograph of the sunset, and a pair of white linen or blue and white striped curtains.

If you want your room to recollect a trip spent in the mountains, you might want to hang some artwork that reminds you of the hills, like a painting of the snowy peaks or a photograph of the forest and a pair of brown velvet or plaid flannel curtains.

Conclusion

Whether you’re a disciple of the “No Clutter” school of thought or you’re a fan of “Go big or go home,” you can still get inspired by travel and start planning and plotting your next vacation whether you’ve got a couple of weeks off – or even just a few days.

So why not incorporate that inspiration into your interior design? With so many ideas out there, the last thing you want to do is get stuck in a rut. So start with the best room in your house, and let the road be your guide!

Once you’re done, sit back and enjoy your new space. You’ll be surprised at how different it feels when you’ve put your own personal touches on it. Have fun!