Ibstock plc scoops Manufacturer of the Year award at prestigious BusinessGreen Leaders Awards

Ibstock plc’s innovative approach to reducing carbon emissions in a high carbon world has been recognised at this year’s BusinessGreen Leaders Awards.

The UK’s leading manufacturer and supplier of clay and concrete building products and solutions was crowned winner of the Manufacturer of the Year Award, a category which recognises organisations that are pioneering green manufacturing best practices and principles and are producing new clean technologies and products to cut their environmental impact to support the transition to a greener economy.

Now in their 12th year, the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards – co-ordinated by the leading green economy publication BusinessGreen – are the UK’s largest and most prestigious green business awards.

In a competitive category, Ibstock won over the judges with “their highly innovative approach to slashing emissions in the high carbon world of brick manufacturing, where the company has pioneered a raft of new approaches and provided a crucial template for others to follow.”

Well-known brands from a wide variety of sectors were shortlisted for the award including BAT, Meryl Medical and Polypipe Civils & Green Urbanisation.

In the last decade Ibstock has invested £115 million in manufacturing performance, implementing decarbonisation measures, production efficiencies and transformational technologies that reduce the carbon intensity and environmental impact of its operations and products whilst accelerating the businesses journey to net zero. Its achievements include:

17% reduction in CO 2 per tonne of production

reduction in CO per tonne of production 8% reduction in mains water

reduction in mains water 13.6% of sales turnover from new and sustainable products

of sales turnover from new and sustainable products 200 tonnes of plastic packing removed

Ibstock’s recently launched its Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) strategy to 2030, defining a new era of responsible business and manufacturing, serving as an important accelerator in speeding up the pace of change. Organised under three themes; Address Climate Change; Improve lives; and Manufacture Materials for life, headline ambitions include:

40% reduction in absolute carbon by 2030

20% of sales turnover revenue to come from new products and solutions that deliver customer value and improved sustainability

Increase female senior leadership representation to 40% as part of a proactive approach to diversity and inclusion

Commenting on the win, Joe Hudson, Ibstock plc’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “As an organisation that is committed to sustainable methods of manufacturing, we are delighted to be recognised as 2022 Manufacturer of the Year at these prestigious awards. Our employees have played a fundamental role in our sustainable success. Engaging and involving our people helps create a better understanding of our goals and ambitions as we work to create a more sustainable future. We are very proud of our progress to date, yet we know that we still have much more to do. Our new ESG strategy to 2030 will take our business on the next stage in its evolution to deliver on the future challenges and opportunities of decarbonisation.”

Ibstock is a leading manufacturer and supplier of clay and concrete building solutions to the UK construction industry, specialising in products and systems for the building envelope and infrastructure.

Ibstock comprises two divisions – Ibstock Clay and Ibstock Concrete – both with leading market positions in the UK.

Ibstock Clay: Our Clay division offers the largest range of bricks manufactured in the UK as well as prefabricated elements, precast solutions and brick-faced façade systems for both low rise and high-rise developments.

Ibstock Concrete: Our Concrete division manufactures high quality, precast concrete products for the residential housing and hard landscaping markets and also has a growing position in infrastructure.

Ibstock plc is headquartered in Ibstock, Leicestershire, with 36 manufacturing sites across the UK.

Ibstock plc’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 2015 (symbol: IBST) and it is a constituent of the FTSE 250.

Further information can be found at www.ibstockplc.co.uk.