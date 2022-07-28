Midlands-based engineering consultancy expands senior management team during period of growth

Civil and structural engineering consultancy, Howard Ward Associates (HWA) has restructured its management team with members stepping up to senior positions, as the company goes from strength to strength with a large pipeline of work and three new hires appointed recently.

HWA sees two new buy ins to the senior management team with associates Andy Bowler who has been with the company for six years, and Dave Taylder who has been with the company just under two years, each stepping up to director level.

From its head office in Nottingham, HWA delivers construction engineering consultancy services across the country across sectors including education, healthcare, emergency services and residential.

The company is experiencing a period of rapid growth, appointing three new team members in recent months – including senior technician Nadeem Chaudhry, administrator and business development assistant Iqra Saleem, and senior civil engineer Theodora Francis.

The expansion of the team comes in response to the growing pipeline of projects that HWA is involved in – with an approximate construction value of £100million.

Director Dan Bailey will be also taking on the role of managing director, as the company’s current managing director Giles Ward takes a step back following 26 years at HWA.

Dan, who joined HWA in 2013, has more than 25 years’ experience as a civil and structural engineer, working in the public and private sectors on varied projects both regionally and nationally.

The firm has recently worked on impressive projects such as the Alfreton Park Community Special School in Derbyshire and the Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service joint headquarters as well as substantial high quality student accommodation schemes in Brighton and Coventry.

On the restructure, managing director, Giles Ward said: “During my 26 years with the company I have been delighted to see our client base, portfolio and the range of services we offer continue to grow. We have been involved with a huge array of schemes across the country from pre-acquisition through to project completion – from heritage to healthcare, and the future of the company is positive as we expand our team to manage our strong pipeline of work.

“Congratulations to Andy, Dave and Dan on their new positions – It is an exciting period for the team, as we focus on nurturing the relationships that we have with our clients and celebrate the fantastic work that has been achieved to date.”

Dan Bailey commented: “I am extremely pleased to be taking on this new role at an exciting time for the company, and to be able to reward Andy Bowler and Dave Taylder for the key parts they have played in the success of the business over recent years. Congratulations to them on stepping up to director level.

“I believe that an expanded senior management team gives a solid base for growth and we look forward to further diversifying HWA’s client base and the sectors in which we work.”