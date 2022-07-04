MORTAR AND SUSTAINABILITY: IMPROVING OUR PLANET AND PRODUCT

CPI holds a market leading position in the construction materials sector, and we recognise our responsibility to play a similar leading role on sustainability in construction materials. We believe we have an opportunity to make a positive contribution to redefining the norms of the sector and to be an advocate for a low-carbon sustainable future.

The CPI sustainability strategy identifies commitments in four key focus areas: planet, customer and products, people and communities. Underpinning these four areas is our commitment to an ethical and responsible approach to how we conduct our business every day. Our strategy challenges us to address issues that are closest to our business, and which make the biggest contribution to the UN Global Sustainable Development Goals that we have identified as being most relevant to us.



Protecting our planet for us means limiting our impact on natural resources, reducing our carbon footprint by managing our use of energy and minimising waste, and recycling wherever possible. Our commitment to these principles and protecting the environment is underpinned by our ISO 14001 Environmental Management accreditation.



Recognising that our manufacturing process has a high energy demand we completed a switch to 100% renewable electricity procurement during 2021. We have also identified scope to achieve partial self-sufficiency for electricity, reducing our demand on what is a limited renewable energy capacity, by installing solar arrays at a number of our factories during 2022.



Despite a programme of annual re-investment in our delivery vehicles, we operate a diesel fleet that generates high emissions. At present we have not identified a suitable, more sustainable alternatives to our current fleet but continue to explore new technology developments and are highly engaged with our vehicle manufacturers. In the absence of imminent changes to our distribution carbon emissions we have initiated a carbon capture forestry scheme in partnership with Potanow Forestry. The CPI 30-hectare forest of some 80,000 trees will ensure that all EuroMix deliveries in 2022, both by CPI vehicles and also those contracted by us, will be carbon neutral.



Our ISO 9001 Quality Management System accreditation, the international standard for quality management, is at the heart of our ambitions to drive continuous improvement to meet our customer needs. This is a key principle of the customer and product focus element of our sustainability strategy. Our BES 6001 Responsible Sourcing accreditation gives our customers the confidence that the materials used in our products have been secured through a responsible and sustainable supply chain.



As the pioneers of dry silo mortar in the UK, at CPI we have some of the best technical product knowledge in the industry. We are using this extensive product knowledge to collaborate with our supply chain partners to develop more sustainable product choices within the parameters of the British Standard specification for masonry mortars as well as the other products we produce.



Additionally, CPI takes a sustainable approach to limiting its waste streams, and reducing its use of plastics, and is also in the early stages of developing a sustainability code with its raw materials suppliers.



We value our people and strive to provide a fair, safe and inclusive workplace where every colleague feels welcome and empowered to achieve their full potential. We know our colleagues also care about the environment and through our sustainable living campaigns, we help and support them to live more sustainably by providing useful information and resources.

Making a positive contribution in the communities in which we operate is important to us and we are engaging with our colleagues to identify local community projects to support and to nominate charity partners. We are continuing our work with schools and colleges to raise awareness in areas such as health and safety, and the environment.

At CPI, we are continually looking for new opportunities to support greater sustainability in the industry and our communities. We are committed to creating a more sustainable future and making progress within the construction industry.

To discover more about CPI Euromix’s sustainability initiatives, visit: https://www.cpieuromix.com/sustainability/