National Architects Open Collaboration Hub in Leeds

Due to recent successes, national Architects, GSSArchitecture, are delighted to announce the opening of a new collaboration hub in the heart of Leeds.

With offices in Kettering, Gloucester, Harrogate, Milton Keynes and Newcastle, the Practice is opening another space in the Yorkshire area to further build on their presence in the Leeds region and to better meet the needs of both their clients and architectural teams.

Based in the centre of the city, with fantastic views of the River Aire, the hub sits at the southern gateway to Leeds City Centre, with excellent motorway links, and only a short walk from the southern entrance to Leeds Train Station and the City Centre.

The flexible and engaging space will provide the GSS team with a base from which to meet and engage with consultants and clients alike. With several business lounges and breakout areas, the collaboration hub’s adaptive suite of spaces and geographical location are well suited to support the continued growth plans of the Practice.

Jonathan Hunter, Partner at GSS, said, “The new Leeds collaboration hub marks the next exciting step in our continued growth plans for the Yorkshire region and has come about following several recent appointments and having secured places on frameworks with two major clients in the region. This will increase our ability to be collaborative and further build on our practice values.”

Founded over 140 years ago, GSS have an extensive portfolio in a range of sectors. To find out how they can help with an upcoming project, please visit www.gssarchitecture.com