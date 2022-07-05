New name for major new NHS £105million investment in Manchester

On the NHS’ 74th Anniversary (5 July), Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust (GMMH), has announced the name of its major new In-patient mental health unit to be constructed at North Manchester General Hospital: ‘North View’.

Marking the NHS’ Birthday by unveiling the official name for the £105.9 million adult inpatient unit is a significant milestone demonstrating how the NHS has innovated and adapted to meet the changing needs of each successive generation.

Work on the new building is expected to start in August, with the new unit anticipated to be built and operational by 2024.

The name follows engagement with staff, service users and stakeholders, which saw hundreds of suggestions.

(Left to Right): Rupert Nichols, GMMH chairman; Glyn Hulme, GMMH Service Manager; Zoe Dent, GMMH Head of Operations for North Manchester; Neil Thwaite, GMMH Chief Executive; and Marc Reed, GMMH Associate Director of Capital, Estates and Facilities.

Commenting on the announcement, Neil Thwaite, Chief Executive of Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust, said: “In deciding on a name for the new development we wanted to choose something that would stand the test of time and celebrate our location in North Manchester. The name provides a strong sense of place and was inspired by the Lemn Sissay poem “Anthem of the North”, whose imagery resonates with our ethos of care, resilience, hope and growth.​

“We are very much looking forward to our move into the new North View development. Not only does a modern, therapeutic environment help us to improve the quality of specialist inpatient mental health care, but the design of the unit has been carefully thought through to enhance what we do. The 150 bed spaces are in single rooms with en-suite bedrooms. There are indoor and outdoor amenity and activity areas with multiple outside garden spaces, space for artwork, meeting spaces and a café for everyone to enjoy.”

Marc Reed, Associate Director of Capital, Estates and Facilities for Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Today’s announcement is a significant milestone as we move towards construction of the new mental health inpatient unit. We’ll now be undertaking work to develop branding to support the North View building name and provide a specific identity for the project. We have all waited a very long time for this fit for purpose, mental health inpatient unit and we are truly excited for what this transformation will mean for adults with mental health problems in Manchester.”

The new building will open in Autumn 2024 and forms part of the new hospital programme and transformation of a new sustainable health campus at North Manchester General Hospital (NMGH). The new development is a major part of the vision to improve health and wellbeing for local people over the next 10 to 15 years.

In November 2021, the UK government formally approved the Full Business Case for the brand new mental health unit for adults in Manchester. This is part of the Prime Minister’s commitment to upgrade 20 hospitals, backed by £850m, to update facilities and equipment, helping improve patient care and ultimately save more lives.

The £105.9 million state-of the-art unit will replace the current Park House mental health inpatient unit. £91.3 million will be funded by central government, with the remaining £14.6 million funded by GMMH.

Find out more at https://www.gmmh.nhs.uk/improving-north-manchester