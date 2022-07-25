NEW RESIDENTIAL WORK DRIVES GROWTH AND EXPANSION FOR LEEDS ENGINEERS

A Yorkshire firm of engineers is seeing strong growth in the residential development sector as it continues to expand its operations and secure new work outside the region.

RWO, based in Park Square in Leeds, has won undisclosed contracts to supply civil and structural engineering services to support the multi-million-pound development of more than 900 new homes in North Yorkshire and the Midlands.

The move will see the firm work on over 450 new-build properties for Avant Homes’ schemes in Bramcote and Awsworth in Nottinghamshire. Engineering services work is also underway on a development of 450 new two, three, four and five bedroomed and affordable properties for Taylor Wimpey at West Lane near Ripon.

This work, which includes Section 278 highway engineering works to provide new site access roads, comes as RWO is already involved in a number of other residential schemes across the country.

These include the provision of planning services, detailed civil and structural design and support services for Barratt Homes, Gleeson Homes, Vistry Partnerships, Caddick Developments and Countryside Properties to support the development of upwards of 2,000 new homes.

Currently employing 30 people and targeting £2.75 million in sales revenue in the next 12 months, RWO continues to recruit additional staff to strengthen its team to meet the strong demand for construction engineering services.

ANDREW FAIRBURN

Andrew Fairburn, director of RWO’s Leeds office, said the company is expanding beyond the region as more national housebuilders look to use its services and expertise in other locations.

He added: “Although we work across all sectors, we are building a strong reputation in the residential and affordable housing sector, winning and delivering projects for leading housebuilders and housing associations. Success is based around our ability to deliver services that add value and provide effective engineering solutions for complex problems.

“Despite some tough challenges and economic uncertainties, we are positive about the future and will continue to build on our residential successes to date, adding more senior experience to our team to improve further services to both current and new clients.”

Scott Robinson, technical director at Taylor Wimpey, said: “RWO continues to be a key partner for us. Working alongside our in-house team, its engineers ensure projects like West Lane are delivered on time, as we continue to invest and expand to meet the huge demand across the region for high quality new homes.”