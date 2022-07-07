Nottingham Development Reaches Practical Completion

Hindle House on Traffic Street in Nottingham, which has been developed by KMRE Group Ltd, has reached practical completion with the last few apartments remaining. The new three-storey scheme sees 62 contemporary one and two-bedroom apartments brought to market, of which only 9 properties remain available for sale, including top floor penthouses.

Apartments at Hindle House feature open-plan living spaces, ensuite bedrooms, modern kitchens with integrated appliances, on-site cycle storage, secure entry, a reception area and lift access. Optional car parking is also available for residents.

The development in Nottingham is conveniently located just one mile from the city centre and is less than half a mile from Nottingham Railway Station – with regular travel available to London St Pancras in as little as one hour and 32 minutes.

Areas surrounding the development are also undergoing extensive regeneration, opening up previously underused parts bordering Nottingham city centre – as well as the ongoing redevelopment of Broadmarsh shopping centre, which will likely see the site split into different zones for residential, retail and commercial developments as well as green spaces.

Just a short walk away from Hindle House are some of Nottingham’s finest attractions, prime retailers and lively food and drink scene, such as the historic Nottingham Castle complete with its network of underground caves, and high street stores including Paul Smith, Vivienne Westwood, Ted Baker and Flannels.

Julia Day, sales and development progression manager at KMRE Ltd, said: “We’re very pleased to see works at Hindle House reach practical completion, with the majority of the properties selling off plan very quickly. Only a handful of these modern apartments remain available, including spacious penthouses which boast excellent views.

“This development’s location is very well-connected to transport links and the rest of the city, making it an ideal place to live for professionals and those who commute further afield with Nottingham Railway Station conveniently close by.

“Nottingham itself is a thriving and bustling city – and is home to many major employers and company head offices, including Queens Medical Centre, the University of Nottingham and Nottingham Trent University, Boots, Experian, HMRC and Capital One. The development also offers close proximity to Castle Marina retail park and NG2 business parks, with Nottingham’s canal network, the River Trent and Victoria Embankment beauty spots within walking distance.

“As our second scheme in the city, the first being our 81-home luxury apartment development known as The Yacht Club situated on the banks of the River Trent, we are proud to be investing in the city to bring quality new homes to the area.”

Interested buyers wishing to enquire about the remaining apartments at Hindle House are invited to contact selling agent – Pygott & Crone.

