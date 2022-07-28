Panattoni sponsor the Kent Press & Broadcast Award which support local journalists and media companies commitment to serving local communities

The county’s top journalists found themselves making the headlines after the winners of the 2022 Kent Press & Broadcast Awards (KPBA) were announced.

For the first time in two years, a 110-strong audience of finalists, sponsors and judges met in person for the award ceremony to celebrate the winners across 16 categories.

Panattoni joined other leading businesses and organisations from across Kent in sponsoring the awards and helping make them a success.

Now in its eighth year, the not-for-profit award scheme is organised by Kent PR and marketing agency Maxim. KPBA recognises and celebrates local journalism and the media’s commitment to serving local communities.

The ceremony returned to The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury on Friday 15 July and was hosted by award-winning journalist Ben Brown. Born and bred in Kent, Ben is a familiar face on the BBC News Channel, the BBC One O’Clock News and weekend news bulletins.

Alex Mitchell, Development Associate at Panattoni, presented the Kent Scoop of the Year trophy to ITV News Meridian’s Kevin Harrison on behalf of winner Joe Coshan who was away on assignment.

Commenting at the event, Maxim Director Rachel Knight said: “It was so good to be able to celebrate the achievements of Kent’s media in person again. It’s been a difficult couple of years, but we were pleased to be able to keep KPBA going throughout the pandemic.

“That wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the KPBA sponsors so we must say a huge thank you to them, and to our independent industry judges who review every single entry.”