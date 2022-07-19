Panthera Group awarded national framework agreement for EnviroHoard™

Following the successful national rollout of award-winning, net zero carbon hoarding solution, EnviroHoard™, Panthera Group is delighted to announce it has been awarded a sole supplier nationwide framework by John Sisk & Son.

The move follows the publication of Sisk’s ambitious road map that defines targets and actions to reduce the company’s waste intensity by 50%. Using EnviroHoard™ enables the company to make a start on its waste reduction journey at the boundary of every project.

It is widely acknowledged that the construction industry accounts for approximately 60% of material use and a third of all waste in the UK. Traditional painted plywood hoarding exacerbates the problem when it reaches end of life as it is often disposed to landfill.

EnviroHoard™ was conceived to eliminate the use of timber and plywood and embrace a circular economy concept of recyclability and reusability. The system’s uPVC panels are manufactured from post-industrial uPVC and can be used multiple times before being recycled. The part recycled galvanised steel frame and ultra-low carbon blocks are also designed for re-use over many projects.

With a view to adopting circular economy principles into the business from 2023, Sisk undertook a comprehensive appraisal of EnviroHoard™, culminating in the decision to award the national framework. Craig Murphy, Supply Chain Director of John Sisk & Sons Ltd, oversaw the negotiations;

“We are delighted to have recently renewed our strategic partnership with Panthera Group. It is a partnership that we feel will continue to generate great value for our business and that is underpinned by a significant strategic alignment between the two organisations. As part of our 2030 Sustainability Roadmap Sisk has committed to reducing our carbon and waste intensity through adopting circular principles. Panthera’s EnviroHoard™ hoarding system, which has been verified as net zero carbon, ensures our site teams can further contribute towards our drive to decarbonise our projects”.

Sisk analysed the benefit of EnviroHoard™ on an assumed project of two years and found that the system would offer 70% lower embodied carbon reduction than the equivalent plywood hoarding method, along with additional climate positive benefits including carbon offsetting and tree planting directly attributable to the individual project. Unlike plywood hoarding which requires on-going maintenance, EnviroHoard™ offers zero maintenance cost saving benefits.

Using a typical installation example of 2500m of EnviroHoard™ versus plywood hoarding, the figures were compelling:

Embodied carbon saving of 177.14 tCO2e

211 trees planted

Equivalent of taking approximately 60 family sized cards off the road

Saving an estimated 100 no. 30-50-year-old softwood trees from being needlessly cut down

Of note to the team was that the longer the project duration the higher the carbon embodiment saving.

A further unintended consequence of using EnviroHoard™ is the cost savings against the purchase of traditional hoarding due to the global rise in the price of timber.

Neal James, Managing Director of Panthera Group, is delighted that his decision to invest in a net zero hoarding system has been vindicated with another framework award;

“This is fantastic news for all the team at Panthera and testament to the credibility of EnviroHoard’s™’ sustainability credentials and the commercial viability of the product. Our relationship with Sisk goes back over 10 years and this is our second framework award; this time as a sole supplier. We are looking forward to supporting Sisk’s decarbonisation goals over the coming years”.